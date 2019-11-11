Listen to this article

It hasn't taken long for Kofi Cockburn to make an impact for Illinois men's basketball. The 7-foot freshman already boasts two double-doubles in three regular-season games.

Those performances resulted in a pair of Illini wins -- and Cockburn's first ever league award.

Cockburn on Monday was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Nicholls State last Tuesday, then posted 23 points and 14 boards in a triumph at Grand Canyon last Friday.

Cockburn is the first Illini freshman in 37 years to notch double-digit points and rebounds in both of his first two outings. He added another nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Sunday night's loss at No. 21 Arizona.

