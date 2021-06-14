CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn will be one of 40 players in Chicago this weekend for the G League Elite Camp. The Illinois sophomore center was announced as one of the participants Monday.
The G League Elite Camp will start Saturday at Wintrust Arena and run through Monday. Players that have been invited will get the chance to showcase their skills for NBA and G League scouts, coaches and front office executives. They'll play in five-on-five games and participate in strength and agility drills throughout the three-day event.
A select number of players that excel at the G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the NBA draft combine. This year's event is scheduled for June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Multiple reports have Cockburn staying in the NBA draft and forgoing his final three years of eligibility with the Illini. The 7-foot, 285-pound center was a consensus Second Team All-American in 2020-21 after averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds.
Cockburn is one of nine current or future Big Ten plays invited to the G League Elite Camp. Michigan leads the way with four invitees in Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and De'Vante Jones. Both Smith and Brown have indicated they won't return to the Wolverines, while Jones will be Ann Arbor, Mich., bound if he withdraws from the draft after transferring from Coastal Carolina. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was a late addition to the early entrant list, but managed to snag a camp invite after a strong freshman season.
Ohio State had two invitees in E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr. The door for both to return to the Buckeyes is open. The same is true for Maryland's Aaron Wiggins, who will also compete in Chicago this weekend. Minnesota guard Marcus Carr is in the transfer portal, so he could be on the move if he withdraws from the draft.