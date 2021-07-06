CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn’s status for the 2021-22 season in late May? All in on the NBA draft after declaring a month prior.
That didn’t change in late June either. Cockburn was “100 percent in” on the draft after receiving an invitation to the G League Elite Camp held in Chicago before the NBA draft combine.
The latest news in the offseason saga of the 7-foot center featured a 180 degree shift in direction. Cockburn announced late Tuesday morning that he was withdrawing from the NBA draft with a simple, declarative statement posted to Instagram.
"I will be withdrawing my name from the NBA draft while remaining in the transfer portal," read the graphic Cockburn posted.
The latter part of that sentence is the key point. Exactly where Cockburn will play during the 2021-22 season following his entry into the transfer portal last week becomes arguably the biggest storyline in college basketball.
Cockburn had until Wednesday — the NCAA’s deadline to either withdraw or stay in the NBA draft — to make a decision about his future. The 7-foot, 285-pound center had a breakthrough sophomore season with Illinois and averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while earning consensus Second Team All-American honors.
But that production didn’t see him vault up NBA draft boards. Cockburn was largely seen as a long shot to be selected come July 29. He didn’t appear on mock drafts or many draft boards, checking in as the 12th of 14 centers and the No. 96 overall draft prospect out of 100 per ESPN.
"I think I'm ready for the next level, but I wasn't happy with the input I was getting from NBA teams," Cockburn told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. "I didn't want to settle. I'm going to return for another year, raise my game and improve my draft stock.”
Cockburn also told Givony he was open to multiple possible college programs in terms of a landing spot from the transfer portal. A return to Illinois was included. So was Kentucky, with former Illini assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman now on staff. Antigua recruited Cockburn to Illinois, and his departure from Champaign was one reason Cockburn reportedly decided to enter the portal.
"I want to make a quick decision as soon as possible,” told Givony. “I don't want to go back and forth. I'm going to take some visits, but I'm not sure where. … "Kentucky? It's a serious option. Antigua is my guy. I'm going to consider them, but there [are] a lot of schools. I wasn't really focused on that while I was in the NBA draft. Now I can take my time and evaluate it better.”
Should Cockburn ultimately wind up back at Illinois, then Tuesday would turn out to be an even bigger day for the Big Ten. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson also announced he was withdrawing from the NBA draft to return to the Wolverines. That followed previous similar decision from Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Purdue’s Trevion Williams, meaning the conference would be loaded with standout bigs again in 2021-22.
Cockburn, Liddell and Williams were all selected by the conference coaches to the All-Big Ten First Team this past March, while Dickinson was a Second Team pick and also Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The media voting had Cockburn and Dickinson as All-Big Ten First Team selections, with Liddell and Williams on the Second Team.