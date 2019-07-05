CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn can turn some heads. Obviously.
The Illinois freshman center stands 7 feet tall and weighs in just shy of 300 pounds. Where he goes, people notice.
How Cockburn carries that weight, though, is just as impressive. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has made it a point of mentioning the Jamaican big man measures at less than 14 percent body fat.
“He’s pretty cut up for that size,” Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher said. “I was over with the football strength staff the other day, and we were doing body composition. They saw him walk in and were like, ‘That’s the new basketball guy?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know you guys would probably like to have him on the end of your line somewhere chasing after someone.’
“You just don’t get those kids very often. You put that, with his work ethic, he’s going to be a special player.”
Cockburn gets to spend half of his eight hours of workouts each week in the weight room with Fletcher. The other half he’s on the court with the Illinois coaching staff and his new teammates. He’s made a good impression so far on the latter.
“Kofi, he’s learning real quick,” sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “The only thing we’ve got to do is definitely go over the plays — spread and all that stuff — but he’s definitely on the boat with us. He’s not behind. He’s right with us.”
Fellow sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu is happy to have another target in the post.
“I didn’t know he could catch the ball that well,” Illinois’ returning scoring leader said. “In scrimmages, I’ll just throw the ball up there to him, and he’ll go get it, whether it’s a good pass or a bad pass, so that was one thing I was really impressed with.
“He’s a big guy. We’re just trying to get him to lock in on little details and give him as much advice as I can. I’m just trying to implement him into our system.”
The “big guy” part is where Fletcher comes in. Illinois’ goal is to trim Cockburn down to about 275 pounds, which right now would be a 21- to 23-pound weight loss.
“He’s hovering around that 298, 296 on the daily,” Fletcher said. “We’re going to bring him down, and he understands why we’re going to bring him down for the longevity of his career and his knees. He’s doing a really good job with the nutrition piece. We’re moving that in the right direction.
“It’s a gradual process that’ll happen over time. It’s something that we’ll continue to work on and make sure we’re doing it the right way. It’s not going to be an extreme weight loss. It’s going to be something that’s sustainable over time that’s going to impact his career.”
Cockburn is a unique athlete for Fletcher in his time at Illinois. The comparison Fletcher, who will start his fifth season with the program in August, can make is Mike Thorne Jr. The Charlotte graduate transfer checked in at 6-11 and 280 pounds, although he wasn’t the athlete Cockburn is during his two seasons with Illinois from 2015-17.
“Genetically, he’s got some gifts,” Fletcher said of Cockburn. “ I talked to Coach Underwood and said, ‘The best thing he’s got going for him right now is he’s surrounded by a bunch of returners, and it’s just him.’
“His learning curve is accelerated because he’s not here with other guys that don’t know what’s going on. He’s been fortunate to be thrown into the groups with the returners, and they’ve done a really good job of teaching him our culture, our way and he’s really fallen right in line. Man, he’s fun to work with.”
That returning group — including five sophomores — had an important spring working with Fletcher. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili led the way, although Dosunmu added 11 inches to his max approach vertical and Griffin put on 11 pounds of “good weight.”
“I said Giorgi probably won the spring,” Fletcher said. “He had an unbelievable spring — and not to put anyone else behind because everybody did really good. He really did a good job setting the pace and setting the example.
“I’m happy with where we’re at. Just bringing multiple guys back and the continuity and being familiar with what we do is really good.”