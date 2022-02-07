CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn became the frontrunner for Big Ten Player of the Week as soon as the final buzzer sounded on his dominant performance against Wisconsin. Another solid showing Saturday at Indiana just sealed the deal.
Cockburn was officially named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday by the conference office. It's the fourth such honor of his career and third this season. Illinois' 7-foot, 285-pound center was also named player of the week on Dec. 27 and Jan. 10.
Cockburn set the stage for another Big Ten honor with 37 points on 16 of 19 shooting and 12 rebounds in Illinois' upset win of Wisconsin last week. He followed that up with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the Illini's road win at Indiana.
Big Ten Player of the Week has been awarded 13 times this season. Illinois has won four of them, with Trent Frazier claiming the honor on Jan. 17. Only Iowa's Keegan Murray has matched Cockburn with three weekly honors this season.