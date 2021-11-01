CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn has spent the last three-plus months not knowing if he would be able to play when Illinois men’s basketball opens its 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Jackson State.
Clarity came Monday afternoon. A decision Cockburn made in early June that would have been permissible in July now has a response from the NCAA.
Cockburn will serve a three-game suspension to start the season as part of his mandated reinstatement process after he sold team-issued apparel and memorabilia on The Players Trunk website a month before name, image and likeness legislation passed in Illinois and was given broader approval by the NCAA.
Cockburn will also repay the money he made from selling apparel by making a donation to a charity of his choice.
“We are disappointed with the three-game suspension because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA draft and return to school,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Once Kofi had a full understanding of where he stood regarding the draft, he made an educated decision to return to school, work toward his degree and continue improving his game.
“That said, we understand and respect the NCAA’s decision in this matter, and we will move forward accordingly. As always, Kofi’s attitude and outlook remain upbeat and positive. He is focused on helping his teammates prepare for the season, and we can’t wait to have him rejoin us on the court.”
Cockburn’s focus the last three-plus months was directed solely toward his team. Even as Illinois’ season opener neared and there was no clarity on his own status.
“You want to know what’s going on, but I’m not really worried about that right now,” Cockburn said last week. “I’m just worried about winning with this team. It’s a really talented team. I’m just excited and ready to go, man.”
That was evident during Illinois’ exhibition games. Particularly the second.
The Illini weren’t running away from Indiana University (Pa.) this past Friday night like they did against St. Francis and Cockburn’s nearly unstoppable second half — 15 points and five rebounds to get to 21 and eight for the game — was a difference-maker. The 7-foot, 285-pound center simply enforced his will.
Illinois will be without that option Nov. 9 against Jackson State, Nov. 12 against Arkansas State and Nov. 15 at Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Cockburn, the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and a preseason Associated Press All-American selection, is now scheduled to make his delayed debut Nov. 22 against Cincinnati in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. Illini fans won’t get to see him play in Champaign until Nov. 29 when Notre Dame visits State Farm Center for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The games against Jackson State and Arkansas State are in Champaign.
Playing Cockburn what turned out to be a necessary 28 minutes against IUP in the final exhibition game and tuneup for the 2021-22 season didn’t provide Underwood with as many opportunities to try out lineups without Cockburn anchoring the frontcourt.
Based on the two exhibition games, the most likely lineup without Cockburn might have 6-10 sophomore Coleman Hawkins at center. Hawkins averaged 14.5 points and seven rebounds in the two exhibition games and played considerably more than Omar Payne.
“He’s a consistent stretch 4 that can play some 5 and guard some 3s,” Underwood said about Hawkins after Friday’s exhibition. “We can get some versatility out of him.”
Payne, a 6-10 transfer from Florida, had six points and three rebounds total in the exhibitions. He played just nine minutes against IUP.
“We’ve got to get Omar to rebound,” Underwood said. “His ability to chase balls on the glass has to be something he owns. ... Omar is going to have to contribute at a much higher level, and that’s on me to help get him there.”