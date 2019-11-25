A big week by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn garnered the big man some recognition from the Big Ten on Monday.
Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 14.7 rebounds during three home wins by the Illini last week, and his efforts were recognized on Monday as he won both the Big Ten player of the week and freshman of the week accolades.
This is the second Big Ten freshman of the week honor for Cockburn in his brief Illini career, and he becomes the first Big Ten player to win both honors since Michigan State's Nick Ward accomplished the feat in February 2017.
Cockburn and the Illini (5-1) return to action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against Division II Lindenwood at State Farm Center in Champaign, the only game this week for Illinois.