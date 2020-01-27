CHAMPAIGN — Turns out a single show of dominance on the basketball court last week was enough for Kofi Cockburn. The Illinois 7-footer was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the seventh time this season on Monday after averaging 13.5 points and nine rebounds in the now No. 19 Illini's road wins at Purdue and Michigan.
The bulk of Cockburn's production last week came at Purdue. The freshman center posted his eighth double-double of the season with 22 points and 15 rebounds. After a slow start offensively, Cockburn ultimately shot 57 percent from the field and made all six of his free throws against the Boilermakers.
Cockburn struggled, however, Saturday at Michigan when he was held to just five points and three rebounds in a 64-62 Illini victory.
Cockburn's five points against the Wolverines matched his season low from Illinois' Jan. 2 loss at Michigan State. They also marked just the fourth time this season he was held to single-digit scoring. The three rebounds were one off his career low of two in the Illini's Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri.