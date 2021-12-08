CHAMPAIGN — Geoff Alexander caught Kofi Cockburn as Illinois returned to the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena after halftime Monday night.
The Illini assistant coach’s message to Cockburn was simple.
Remain calm.
The game would come to him.
Playing good defense and continuing to dominate the rebounding battle until then was still important.
“I didn’t see it because I didn’t feel like I was contributing as much on the offensive end,” Cockburn said.
Illinois’ 7-footer wasn’t exactly wrong. Cockburn hauled in the offensive rebound after a missed shot from Coleman Hawkins early in the first half and easily sank the second-chance layup.
It was a routine play. Cockburn has been as efficient around the basket this season as he was last season on even more touches per game. As a 65.4 percent shooter, if he gets the ball in position to score, he likely will.
The issue was Cockburn’s putback with 17 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the first half was the only shot attempt he had before halftime.
Iowa spent most of the first half fronting Cockburn defensively in the post and doubling the preseason All-American center hard if Illinois threw a successful post entry pass.
The emphasis for Illinois was clear when the second half began. No matter what the Hawkeyes did defensively, get Cockburn the ball. Not just to get him going. The Illini’s best offense with sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo still unavailable revolves around ball movement that includes post touches.
A 17-point performance on 6-of-12 shooting from Cockburn and an 87-83 win at Iowa with three other players scoring at least 18 points was the result of what can happen when Illinois successfully plays inside-out.
“We simply tried to isolate him,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We ran four or five sets a lot in the second half. We didn’t get very complicated. We got out of our constant ball-screen motion, and it became more set oriented. That’s me. I’ve got to do a better job in the first half of trying to get him the ball. ... Our spacing was much better with our emphasis of getting the ball to him. We can’t have halves where he has one field-goal attempt.”
Cockburn had his own message for his teammates after his one-shot first half. Again, a straightforward request.
Look inside first for an automatic post entry if Iowa stopped fronting.
“Don’t try to force it,” Cockburn said was also part of his halftime message. “Just let the game come to me. If they’re going to play behind me, then you can pass it to me. If not, make the right skip, make the right read, and I’ll get mine.”
Cockburn also changed the way he played in the second half. The Kingston, Jamaica, native said he felt like he was too passive in the first half. That he was trying too hard to make the perfect read and keep his teammates involved offensively.
“Sometimes, the right read is actually taking the ball to the basket and trying to finish it,” Cockburn said. “I felt I was too passive in the first half. Second half, (Underwood) said, ‘Be aggressive. Go to the rim. If they double team, then you make the right read.’”
Cockburn’s ability to play out of double and triple teams is an area of growth this season. His willingness to pass back out of the post has already meant topping last season’s assist total of five in 31 games with seven in games so far this year.
It’s not the only way Cockburn has developed in his time at Illinois. Two years ago a one-shot first half might have sent the Illini big man spiraling.
“As a freshman he would have been frustrated, ticked off, upset that he wasn’t getting touches, and it would have affected every other part of his game,” Underwood said. “Now, at halftime, he’s saying, ‘I’m open. You can get me the ball, but don’t force it.’ There’s a tremendous maturity about that.”
That maturity has come with a new sense of confidence for Cockburn. He’s averaging career-highs at 22.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, hasn’t sacrificed any efficiency and has played a critical role in Illinois’ five-game winning streak.
“I understand I don’t need to score 30 points or 20 points,” Cockburn said. “I understand if my team wins I’m going to be successful and I’m going to be good. I’m happy with the fact if we win regardless of the outcome for me. If I miss a couple shots or I’m not taking a lot of shots, it’s play the game the right way. Rebound. Keep your head straight. You see it through. That’s my mindset and my maturity.”