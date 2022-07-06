Cockburn's NBA pursuit has begun
Two-time All-American Kofi Cockburn officially started his professional career Tuesday night. Illini beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what an important July means for Cockburn and his NBA hopes:
What happened
Kofi Cockburn’s Summer League debut came with a start in Tuesday’s 98-77 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a good first test for the former Illinois All-American, who had to defend Thunder 7-footers Chet Holmgren and Aleksej Pokusevski on the perimeter. Otherwise, a rough start to Summer League for the Jazz saw Cockburn rebound well and show off his physicality in the low post offensively to finish with five points and seven rebounds. In both areas, Cockburn at least fared better than new teammate Tacko Fall.
What it means
Going undrafted allowed Cockburn to pick an ideal landing spot as a free agent. Utah certainly qualified given the organization’s clear willingness to both roster more traditional centers and play them. The Jazz are in the midst of a frontcourt reset, too, having traded Rudy Gobert, which only strengthens Cockburn’s opportunity. But Cockburn’s path isn’t completely clear. Walker Kessler was part of the Gobert trade return from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the 7-footer has a guaranteed contract as a first-round pick. Utah potentially re-signing last year’s backup center, Hassan Whiteside, would also probably relegate Cockburn to starting his professional career in the G League if he chooses that route.
What’s next
Three games in Salt Lake City gives Cockburn a unique opportunity compared to most of the rest of the rookies — drafted or otherwise — on Summer League rosters. It’s three more games and three more opportunities to prove himself than the majority of players angling for a shot at the NBA will get. Utah has two more games at Vivint Arena, with an 8 p.m. Wednesday game against the Philadelphia 76ers (ESPN2) and a 7 p.m. Thursday game against the Memphis Grizzlies (NBA TV). Then, the Jazz will shift operations to Las Vegas for the full Summer League experience, with all 30 teams represented and guaranteed five games at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.
What else to watch
Malcolm Hill is back in Summer League for the fourth time and will play with the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas starting Friday. The former Illinois guard, who is the only other former Illini set to play in Summer League, was offered a $1.58 million two-way qualifying offer last week that could keep him in Chicago/Hoffman Estates after splitting time between the NBA and G League in the latter part of last season. All-Rookie second-team selectionAyo Dosunmu is not on the Bulls’ Summer League roster. Kendrick Nunn, who missed the entire 2021-22 season between an ankle injury and a bone bruise in his knee, opted into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last week for $5.25 million.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).