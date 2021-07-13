SAVOY — Kofi Cockburn is unique to college basketball.
The obvious is his frame. There aren’t many 7-foot, 285-pound centers in programs across the country. Even fewer that can get up and down the court like Cockburn.
Cockburn’s production put him on another level in 2020-21, too. Nobody threw down more dunks than the Illinois sophomore. That few players were more efficient scorers around the basket, then, made plenty of sense. Cockburn also finds himself in unique territory this offseason.
The transfer portal.
Not that he doesn’t have plenty of company.
More than 1,700 players have entered the portal heading into the 2021-22 season. Cockburn’s the only one, though, that garnered All-American honors.
No consensus All-American — first or second team selection — in the past 30 seasons ever returned to college basketball and transferred. Cockburn, who entered the portal right before the July 1 deadline and remains in it after withdrawing from the NBA draft, could be the first.
Illinois remains a potential landing spot, and conversations have continued between Cockburn and the Illinois coaching staff.
“He’s our player … until he’s not,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said Monday at Kendall Gill’s annual charity golf outing at the University of Illinois Golf Course. “I think we all have to understand that these are all educational times for guys to learn and gather as much information as they can on whatever front that is. That’s where Kofi is at.
“He knows he’s got a tremendous legacy here and has been a part of what we’re doing. We’re always here to show him our love and help whatever that looks like. We’ll be supportive of him in any way we can.”
Those conversations between the Illinois staff and Cockburn are essentially a re-recruitment. The Illini already worked to land Cockburn as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019. His decision to enter the transfer portal after two productive seasons at Illinois and leave all his options open means they have to do it again.
“It is the new reality,” Underwood said. “We’re going to have to do that every year. I think it’s different. It’s challenging. I’m always going to be a kind heart. I want what’s best for young people. I obviously believe that winning is really hard, so you’ve got to have people who are just as committed as you.
“We’re in a world where players have options, and they’re going to look at all those options. We accept that, and we’re going to have to adapt to that.”
Illinois has already lost two players from its Big Ten tournament championship team to the transfer portal. Starting guard Adam Miller left after one season for LSU. Reserve big man Jermaine Hamlin departed after two seasons to Eastern Illinois.
The positive side of the transfer ledger in Champaign includes the addition of Utah transfer guard Alfonso Plummer and Florida transfer center Omar Payne this offseason. Cockburn would further bolster — re-bolster? — the Illinois roster.
Further complicating Cockburn’s decision is the shift in how college athletes can benefit from their name, image and likeness. Illinois was one of several states that passed legislation to that effect earlier this month, and the NCAA moved to allow it nationwide in the wake of the state-level push.
How NIL could affect Cockburn’s decision, Underwood said, isn’t straightforward. Underwood is a supporter of athletes’ ability to reap those rewards, but how that happens is just being realized.
“I think his stature in terms of college basketball obviously plays into that being very good for him,” Underwood said, also referencing Illinois’ fan base and social media presence as a selling point for his potential return. “But you’ve got to be able to understand we don’t have a lot of guidelines yet in how this is actually going to work, an example of that. Kofi might be the guiding light in that.
“It’s obviously a hot topic on the road recruiting. I don’t think anybody knows. I think right now we hear a lot of over exaggerated things. We’ll see if they come to fruition or not.”