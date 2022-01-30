EVANSTON — Kofi Cockburn only fully cleared Illinois’ concussion protocol Saturday before the Illini played at Northwestern.
The 7-foot, 285-pound center practiced Friday in Champaign. It was his first in nearly two full weeks after dealing with a concussion, likely suffered in practice before playing Purdue on Jan. 17 and probably exacerbated in the double overtime loss to the Boilermakers.
The lead up to Saturday’s game was the final OK. Cockburn showed no symptoms after being a full participant in the final practice the day before.
Just imagine if that OK didn’t come.
Illinois found itself in a grind with Northwestern, even with the preseason All-American center on the court. Cockburn’s game-high 22 points, then, became rather important.
A literal difference-maker as the 24th-ranked Illini fended off the Wildcats’ upset attempt for a 59-56 victory in front of a near-capacity crowd of 7,039 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood acknowledged his team might have been sunk without Cockburn in the lineup for the Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten). Even if his return might have contributed — at least partially — to a less-than-efficient offensive performance from any Illini starter not from Kingston, Jamaica.
Cockburn didn’t necessarily have a trouble getting a feel for the flow of the game after his 10-day absence, but his teammates might have with him back on the court.
“To be very honest, we ran some actions we hadn’t ran in a while because we haven’t had him,” Underwood said. “That was part of the stagnant piece on the offensive end. We weren’t very fluid. We did a lot of standing. We’ve got to get back to understanding we’ll have him.”
Cockburn was just happy to be back on the court with his teammates. That’s the part he missed while sidelined with the concussion. He didn’t even make the trip to College Park, Md., for the Jan. 21 game against Maryland and, even though he had a front-row seat, missed out on part of the experience of knocking off No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
“I watched them give their all against Maryland and Michigan State and was missing being on the floor with them and sharing that joy,” Cockburn said.
While the one-day prep was all Cockburn could manage as he navigated the multi-step process that is Illinois’ concussion protocol, he said that was enough to be ready for Northwestern (9-10, 2-8). The results speak to that given he scored his game-high 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting and came up just a single rebound shy of another double-double.
“I’ve been here for three years now,” Cockburn said. “I’ve seen enough defenses and a lot of schemes. I’ve seen everything. It’s just about dialing in and making sure I know the scout and know the personnel and focusing on how I can help the team defensively and offensively.”
How Cockburn helped Illinois on Saturday at Northwestern was by being the efficient option in an offense that was lacking otherwise. The gravitational pull he has on opposing defenses created some of the same shot opportunities for his teammates, but those shots just didn’t fall against the Wildcats. Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer combined to go just 4 of 14 from three-point range.
“It’s always good to have Kofi back, and it changes a lot,” Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams said. “He’s so dominant down there. If you want to try to double him, we’ve got great shooters on our team, and he finds us. It’s really just good being back playing with him.”
So other than Cockburn, things got a little ugly offensively for Illinois. Underwood questioned that description a bit, but conceded the Illini did just enough to win.
“It doesn’t matter how we do it,” Underwood said. “I don’t care how we do that. We’ve not been 100 percent. That’s been evident and well documented. ... I keep telling my team every single day and after every game that defense travels and wins. We’ve got to continue to be that group. If the ball doesn’t go in, how are we going to win? The ball doesn’t always go in, so we better figure it out.”