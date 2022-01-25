CHAMPAIGN — Whether Kofi Cockburn would even practice Monday afternoon was still a mystery an hour before Illinois was set to take the court at State Farm Center.
So Cockburn’s status for Tuesday night’s game against No. 10 Michigan State was equally as unknown.
Even if he did manage to practice Monday ahead of the 6 p.m. national TV game against the Spartans.
How Cockburn responds to physical activity the next day is a major component of his ability to exit concussion protocol once and for all.
The 7-foot center missed Friday’s 81-65 loss at Maryland after suffering a blow in practice before the Purdue game and a couple more during the double-overtime loss to the Boilermakers on Jan. 17.
No. 24 Illinois (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) is familiar with that protocol given the eight weeks sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo missed.
But it’s also a process Illini coach Brad Underwood has completely divorced himself from, leaving it all in the hands of the medical professionals.
“I have no say in it,” Underwood said Monday afternoon. “I have zero control. I don’t even ask. I don’t talk to our medical professionals. We have a procedural process in place within our department. We have to follow that to the guideline. I don’t ask. I don’t say anything about medical issues, and I don’t talk to them. I coach the guys who can show up. When they tell me they can play, they can play.”
Illinois has now had two glimpses of basketball life without Cockburn this season, including his three-game suspension to start the season.
The Illini are 2-2 without their preseason All-American center, with the losses coming in the two more high-profile games against Marquette and Maryland. Now, comes another crucial test against the league-leading Spartans (15-3, 6-1).
“What we learned about playing without Kofi is identifying that he is really a source of energy for the team,” Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk said. The Illinois redshirt sophomore forward made his first career start against Maryland with Cockburn not making the trip to College Park, Md.
“That’s easy to go unrecognized because his performances are what everybody sees, but it’s really his energy level that has an effect on everybody’s game,” Bosmans-Verdonk continued. “Identifying that, knowing it, is part of solving the problem. Playing without Kofi is about stepping up. Everybody stepping up at all levels he usually brings. That is rebounding. That is defense. That is creating offense. It’s also bringing energy.”
Illinois has leaned into the idea of “next man up” this season given the combination of injuries, illness and suspension have meant an ever-changing lineup and rotation. The starting lineup used against Maryland was a ninth different one this season, and only four Illini have appeared in all 18 games.
“That’s just something that we can’t control,” Illinois redshirt senior wing Jacob Grandison said. “The thing we can control is going out there and playing hard, playing defense, playing connected and playing for each other for 40 minutes.”
The onus isn’t on one player to fill the void, however. Particularly if that void is Cockburn-sized.
“It’s not that one guy goes out and next man up has got to give an amazing performance,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “Everybody’s got to chip in and do a little extra and just play a little bit harder. “
What Illinois won’t do if Cockburn’s absence extends to Tuesday’s top-25 matchup against Michigan State is change the foundational base of what it wants to do at either end of the court. Tweaks were made when Curbelo was unavailable, but only because the staff knew his absence would be prolonged.
“We’re not changing,” Underwood said. “We’re doing the same things. We scheme for every opponent. ... At this point in time, we’re just status quo. We’re doing what we do. We’ve just got to do it better, and we’ve got to do it harder and we’ve got to fight. We had no fight (against Maryland). Over my dead body that’s going to happen again. We’re going to fight.”