Centennial ALUMNI roster

No. 0 Tiger O’Neil

No. 1 Deon Ward

No. 3 Jordan Johnson

No. 5 Mikel Leshoure

No. 6 Trent Meacham

No. 7 Michael Finke

No. 10 Terrion Howard

No. 11 Taylen Alexander

No. 12 Axel Laby

No. 13 Kai Steinman

No. 21 Jordan Williams

No. 22 Steve Holdren

No. 23 James Kinney

No. 24 Rayvonte Rice

No. 55 Chris Black

Why the Centennial alumni team will win: Look no further than a pair of former Illini standouts in Michael Finke and Rayvonte Rice, the latter of whom was Illinois’ 2010 Gatorade Player of the Year and led the Chargers to the 2009 IHSA Class 3A state championship. A former NFL player in Mikel Leshoure certainly won’t help the Chargers’ cause. The Chargers don’t have the depth that the Maroons boast, but the top of the roster is more than good enough to overcome that.

Champaign Central alumni roster

No. 1 Jay Simpson

No. 2 Germaine Roebuck

No. 3 Chris Freeman

No. 5 Jordan Caroline

No. 10 Pryce Punkay

No. 11 Jonte Coleman

No. 12 Verdell Jones III

No. 22 Wesley Dee

No. 23 A’Kieon Gill

No. 24 Tim Finke

No. 25 Doug Wallen

No. 42 Jordan Walker

No. 44 Spencer Johnson

No. 50 Keith Biggers

No. 54 Luke Beasley

Why the Champaign Central alumni team will win: Tim Finke should be motivated to compete against his brother. Spencer Johnson won most valuable player honors when the Maroons routed the Chargers a year ago. Verdell Jones III and Jay Simpson both competed in the Big Ten, albeit before it spanned from coast-to-coast. There’s enough talent and experience on Central’s roster to give the Maroons a reasonable shot of defending home court and winning this game for a second consecutive year.