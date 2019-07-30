CHAMPAIGN — Grant Coleman had played a busy offseason schedule leading up to last week’s NCAA College Basketball Academy.

The rising senior at Mahomet-Seymour spent the spring playing with Indiana Elite North on the AAU circuit, June with the Bulldogs and back to AAU action in early July. The inaugural NCAA camp was going to provide some long days, too, with drill work in the morning and early afternoon with games during the rest of the day. Days that stretched 12-plus hours, depending on the schedule.

But there was Coleman hitting a M-S open gym period one morning last week before getting registered and on the Illinois campus for the start of the second session of the academy on Thursday.

“Grant showing up every day and working out in those open gyms when he’s got AAU every weekend and the showcases (like the academy) sets a great precedent for our program,” M-S coach Ryan Bosch said. “Especially for the young kids in our program who look up to him. I think it’s been really nice to have competitive open gyms with him and some of our other guys. It’s done a world of wonders for us.”

Coleman worked with Bosch to make the open gyms more of a focal point of the Bulldogs’ offseason workouts. Not repeating last year’s 12-17 record and Class 3A regional semifinal loss is the goal, and the turnout for the open gyms is double what they had been in previous years.

“We have open gyms, and I normally have them stay after and shoot with me to get the team together so we can have a good season,” Coleman said. “A lot of guys have come in to get better. There’s like 20 people show up and play. I think it brings the team together a lot more. I think they want to get better and have a good season.”

Coleman, of course, will play a significant role in that potential success. The 6-foot-7 forward did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs last season, averaging 20.6 points (good for second in the area behind St. Thomas More’s Riley Morris) and 5.1 rebounds. He is known as a shooter, but has a versatile skill set — something he hopes increases his chance at a college scholarship.

That’s a big reason why Coleman wanted to participate in the NCAA academy.

“It’s a good place to get looked at,” he said during his time on the Illinois campus last week. “I wasn’t sure what it was going to be whenever I was coming into it, but now that I’m here it was a good decision to come. There’s a lot of scouts here looking.”

Coleman said he’s spoken with coaches from Nevada, Western Michigan and Toledo. Those discussions haven’t yielded any offers yet, but they’ve given Coleman the insight into what he needs to improve about his game in his final high school season. While he plays basically every position for the Bulldogs, Coleman said he sees himself playing on the wing at the next level.

“I’ve been working on a lot of ball handling and pick-and-rolls with my high school team to get me into the rhythm of handling the ball in college maybe,” he said. “It’s definitely helped me a lot. I have to give it to my coaches because they pushed me to work on new things and new moves — like post work and dribbling. They put me through the whole nine yards to help me build my whole game up.”

Bosch said he was excited about the exposure that Coleman got at the NCAA academy. It was an opportunity for his top player — a N-G All-Area Second Team selection last season — to put his full array of talents on display.

“His size and skill set definitely translates to the next level,” Bosch said. “I think he’s primed for a big season here. Obviously, we’re returning a bunch of starters, and there’s a huge amount of potential there. I think Grant’s class in particular really wants to sort of right the ship after a season in which we felt like we took a step back as a program.

“I’m looking forward to him putting more of his complete, well-rounded game on display this season. I think he’s really got a high basketball IQ. I think he’s a sound rebounder and passer. I think people look at him and know he can shoot and know he can score, but they’ll learn to appreciate all the facets of his game.”