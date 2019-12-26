MAHOMET — Grant Coleman is the face of the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball program.
Signing with a Division I program, like the 6-foot-7 Coleman did last month when he inked his letter of intent with Milwaukee, lends a player to that stature.
So, too, does averaging 21.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, like Coleman has done so far in his senior season heading into the 16-team Large Schools bracket of State Farm Holiday Classic that begins Thursday.
But when the Bulldogs (4-4) tip off their State Farm Holiday Classic stay at noon Thursday against Chicago North Lawndale at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, M-S will need more contributions from just Coleman.
Which M-S has received, too, in the form of junior forward Braden Finch, senior forward Kobe Essien and senior guard Cole Lener, among others.
“Grant is sharing the ball, and we have a more balanced attack this year,” M-S coach Ryan Bosch said. “It’s a pretty selfless group. They’ve got such a high ceiling, and the more they learn to trust and play with each other, the better off we’ll be.”
M-S struggled the first week of the season, going 1-3 and placing sixth at the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament. Coleman missed the Bulldogs’ 47-38 loss to Belleville Althoff in the fifth-place game in Lincoln with an ankle injury, but when he returned on Dec. 6 for the Bulldogs’ Apollo Conference opener against Charleston, he responded with a season-high 34 points. M-S easily won 79-49 at home.
That victory helped the Bulldogs off to a solid start in Apollo action as M-S picked up a 67-49 home win against Mt. Zion and a 70-51 win at Taylorville. The three-game win streak ended with a 63-62 home loss to Normal U-High this past Saturday night, but Bosch sees positives.
Namely in the form of Finch, who is averaging 13.4 points.
“Braden was coming back from football and working his way into basketball,” Bosch said. “As a result, he maybe had a little bit of a slow start over Thanksgiving, but he has really stepped it up in conference play. He makes us more dynamic and harder to guard. He has a ton of talent and potential.”
All of that will be on display at the State Farm Holiday Classic, a staple on M-S’s schedule since 2009.
“No disrespect to the Apollo, but it’s just a different type of game and athleticism that we get to see at State Farm,” Bosch said. “It really helps us prepare for the postseason because this tournament is a great measuring stick. Plus, it’s such a well-run event and so organized. It’s a cool experience that our kids get to be a part of, and we’re just honored we get invited back every year.”