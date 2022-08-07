CHAMPAIGN — Seth Coleman has waited his turn.
When he arrived at Illinois as a true freshman in 2019, he had multiple defensive ends ahead of him on the depth chart from Lovie Smith mainstays Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay to USC transfer Oluwole Betiku Jr. and surprise breakout performer Ayo Shogbonyo.
The depth chart calculus didn’t really change in 2020, either. Carney and Gay had the starting defensive spots on lock, and that was essentially the same in 2021 when that duo used their bonus year of eligibility as outside linebackers in new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ system.
Now Coleman is “the guy.”
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound outside linebacker is in line for a major starting role after an injury last fall disrupted what was a breakout in the making after taking Gay’s starting spot. Two missed games from Coleman was enough to let Gay reclaim his primary role.
Now Gay is gone, so is Carney, and Illinois is turning to Coleman to be a playmaker on the edge.
“He’s got no choice but to be the guy,” Walters said. “He’s taken ownership over that role, and that’s what we need from him. ... He’s acting that way. He’s transformed his body from a year ago. Again, I can’t speak highly enough of (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) and his crew and what they were able to do during that eight weeks over the summer. I think that’s given him confidence. He’s prepared, and preparation breeds confidence.”
Coleman mostly relied on his speed on the edge last fall to finish with 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks that went with two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His offseason work with Wright has added a new dynamic to his game.
“He’s upgraded his game from a physical standpoint,” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “With that, he really hasn’t lost a step. He’s got speed and power. His game has changed. I think he realizes he has an opportunity to really showcase himself, and he doesn’t want to let that go. I think he’s going to have a really productive fall.”
Production is what Illinois has to replace from its outside linebackers. A significant amount of it, too, with Carney and Gay combining for 92 tackles, 17 1/2 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Coleman is just one option. Ezekiel Holmes has followed a similar path in the past three seasons, Virginia Tech transfer Alec Bryant is available after sitting out in 2021, Shammond Cooper is a former four-star recruit and the Illinois staff is high on true freshmen Gabe Jacas and Jared Badie.
“What we’ve been able to do over the last year is build some depth on the edge,” Kane said. “I’ve got eight guys in my room, and I feel good about all of them. The competition is there. We’re trying to figure out who’s going to be in this package or that package. We have a lot of stuff we can do.”
Who would lead that group following the departure of Carney and Gay was the question. Kane challenged Coleman to be that guy, and the Melbourne, Fla., native embraced that. It’s partly why Coleman’s confidence is soaring heading into the 2022 season.
“I know they believe in me, so that gives me more confidence to go out there and do what I have to do,” Coleman said about the coaches. “(Confidence is) always going to make you want to play faster. I’m able to play faster and not as timid as I used to. ... I think it feels great. I’m going to take every opportunity they give to me and go rep by rep and do my best.”
The Illinois defensive staff had several discussions when they came together early in 2021 about what they wanted the outside linebacker role to be in Walters’ new scheme. Coleman might as well have been a prototype for the kind of player the Illini staff is now chasing on the recruiting trail.
“I just think Coach Walt built the defense around the players that he has,” Coleman said. “He knows we’ve got some pretty athletic guys in our room.”
Athletic guys the Illinois defensive staff is asking to do a lot from their outside linebacker role.
That’s part of the recruiting pitch, too.
“To me, this outside ‘backer position is one of the more fun positions on any football team in any part of the country,” Kane said. “You’re playing on the edge. You’re seeing everything. You’re dropping in coverage. You’re rushing in the passing game and are going to get sacks and a chance at interceptions.
“Why wouldn’t you want to do that? This is a unique position that not everybody is doing across the country. To me, this is a huge sell for a lot of guys to come be part of this system.”