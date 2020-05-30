The thought was Thursday afternoon would bring an idea of what it will take for high school athletes in Illinois to get back to work in their respective sports.
No dice.
Another possibility existed that Friday afternoon might offer the same beacon of hope and maybe some guidelines for teenagers itching to get back to action. Not so fast.
Each day, a meeting between IHSA officials and statewide athletic directors was postponed. The topic at hand was summer contact days during the COVID-19 pandemic — specifically when athletes and coaches around Illinois could engage in them and under what safety requirements.
“The IHSA and Illinois Department of (Public) Health continue to work together to finalize return to play guidelines focused on safely reuniting IHSA coaches and student-athletes within the guidelines of Phase 3 of Governor (J.B.) Pritzker’s ‘Restore Illinois’ plan and the IDPH’s best practices,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Friday in a statement.
“We refuse to compromise safety in this process and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the return to play guidelines by Monday, June 1.”
Third time’s the charm, right?
We should be grateful for any return to prep athletics at this stage, being without them since mid-March.
The last live sporting events in our coverage area happened on March 10 when Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball lost a thrilling Class 2A super-sectional game to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffina and the Urbana boys’ basketball team lost a narrow 3A sectional semifinal game against Springfield Lanphier.
None of the 2020 IHSA state basketball trophies were handed out, and no such hardware will be delivered in spring sports this season either.
Speaking of the second point, it would’ve been fitting for these IHSA guidelines to come out either Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
The three days were slated to make up this year’s boys’ state track and field meet at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
I’m typically exhausted during this particular timespan. Myself and other media members already have worked at the girls’ state meet the week before, and we’re getting to the final stages of a full athletic season.
But while I’d typically dread receiving any breaking news at either state track and field showcase amid the sweltering sun, such a report this year would’ve been a welcome respite from the more than 2 1/2 months of waiting and hand-wringing.
Alas, we’ll need to wait a little longer. It’s frustrating for many, no doubt. Especially those who haven’t felt a direct impact from the pandemic.
Every coach and athlete I’ve chatted with since mid-March, though, has made clear to me they understand the health concerns surrounding a separation from sports.
On that topic, it’s been interesting to hear different viewpoints on the future of IHSA activities. Especially as those thoughts pertain to fall sports. No one has explicitly said to me, “I don’t think we’re having fall sports in 2020.” But you can hear hints in some people’s voices suggesting they’re worried that may be the case. Others, meanwhile, espouse an entirely glass-half-full mentality.
It’s fair to think either way. Folks watched an entire spring sports season get wiped out with a single April press release. That’s going to generate a wide range of reactions once reality settles in.
Anderson’s latest tidbit suggests we’re getting closer to the return of high school sports than has any other news reported since mid-March.
Concerns still linger, of course. We are still living in a pandemic after all.
Once this IHSA plan gets approved by the IDPH, the onus will be on coaches, athletes and others directly involved to follow the associated rules. As with Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, egregious ignorance of safety measures put into place could take everyone back one massive step.
And it’s not abundantly clear at this point what those safety measures will look like. No doubt some people who will be thrilled by their initial release might be more upset upon further reading.
But, for now, everyone should take note that the IHSA is doing what it can to make 2020’s fall sports season a reality. Same as the organization did in continually holding out hope for some sort of spring sports campaign.
It certainly gives me more to write about.