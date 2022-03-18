Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.