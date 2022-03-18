PITTSBURGH — Despite looking at several points like the opposite would be true, Illinois men’s basketball will play in the NCAA tournament’s second round.
Thirteenth-seeded Chattanooga gave the fourth-seeded Illini all they could handle. But the Mocs left the door open just enough for Illinois to sneak through late in Friday’s first-round matchup at PPG Paints Arena.
Maybe it doesn’t feel like it right now, but the Illini (23-9) are one step closer to erasing the heartache of last season’s NCAA tournament result.
Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois’ 54-53 victory over Chattanooga:
Alfonso Plummer continues to make the Illini coaching staff look brilliant for plucking the former Utah athlete from the transfer portal.
With Illinois struggling mightily to find steady offensive production from anyone not named Kofi Cockburn (and even that was tenuous at times), Plummer swiftly hit three-pointers on two consecutive possessions about eight minutes into the second half to pull his team within 40-39.
He added another deep ball with about 6 1/2 minutes to play, taking a Trent Frazier baseline out-of-bounds pass and quickly sending it into the hoop to trim the Mocs’ lead to 48-46.
But Plummer’s biggest moment came with 12 seconds left in regulation. He drove to his left and drew a blocking foul on Chattanooga’s Silvio De Sousa. As a large portion of the crowd loudly jeered at him, Plummer calmly sank both of his free throws to give the Illini their final margin of victory.
Let’s speak about that crowd for a moment.
Pregame activities didn’t indicate the Illini would be playing enemies. Nor did Champaign being closer to Pittsburgh than Chattanooga — 479 miles versus 602 miles.
But a sizable chunk of the live audience slowly turned on Illinois as the game wore on. To the point where anything that went in the favor of Brad Underwood’s team during the final minutes of play was lustily booed.
Easiest explanation: Those without ties to either the Illini or Mocs were itching to see another early upset. Or perhaps the colors orange and blue draw a visceral reaction in this part of the country.
Coleman Hawkins had some suspect moments on the floor during Friday’s game. A completely unnecessary foul nearly an entire court away from Chattanooga’s basket with 5 1/2 minutes remaining and the Mocs ahead by two points comes to mind.
But the sophomore forward provided some absolutely crucial elements that allowed Illinois to prevail.
Like being on the receiving end of a long loft pass from Frazier and softly dropping it into the basket on the fly, cutting the Mocs’ edge to 51-50 with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left.
Or his block on Mocs sophomore guard Malachi Smith on Chattanooga’s final possession and eventual securing of the game’s last rebound.
Hawkins saw more playing time for the Illini than anyone not named Cockburn. He made the most of it in some important spots.
Cockburn, of course, cannot be overlooked here either.
Though he was hitting the front of the rim on some of his short-range layups and finished a paltry 5 of 10 from the free-throw line, he still bagged 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting plus 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
His offensive board and putback on a Hawkins miss with 46 seconds left gave Illinois its first lead of the entire game at 52-51. And his size put De Sousa and Mocs graduate transfer forward Josh Ayeni in foul trouble early, eventually leading to Ayeni fouling out.
Frazier will be glad to know this isn’t his last college game. Because it would’ve been a rough one for him to go out on.
The defensive stalwart certainly played a role in causing the Mocs to shoot 32.3 percent from the field. But getting things going on the offensive end was a massive struggle, as he shot 0 of 6 from the field (0 of 5 from three) and didn’t score until he hit two free throws with 3:37 remaining.
Frazier boasting four assists, two rebounds and two steals with just one turnover, though, shows he still found ways to impact the game without scoring a bevy of points.
Jacob Grandison’s health was a question mark entering the NCAA tournament, after he suffered a shoulder injury late in the regular season that caused him to miss two games.
Underwood said on Thursday that Grandison would be available versus Chattanooga. But there clearly were some limits on Grandison when the game actually got going.
He played a little over nine minutes and didn’t score. Grandison did, however, provide an offensive rebound that led directly to the first of Plummer’s two aforementioned consecutive three-pointers.
Chattanooga put its scoring balance on display early and often.
Each of the nine Mocs who saw the floor tallied at least one point, though only Smith finished in double figures at 12 points.
Each of Chattanooga’s first six field goals was scored by a different player, with Smith, De Sousa, Ayeni, senior guard Darius Banks, junior forward KC Hankton and sophomore guard Grant Ledford each connecting to give their side an early 14-3 advantage.
Perhaps the Mocs were benefited by a specific one of their supporters. Even if he was situated behind the Illini’s net in the first half.
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens spent Friday’s first half sitting in the courtside seating eventually occupied by Houston’s band. Owens was noticeably animated, jumping out of his chair multiple times in either joy or frustration while watching his alma mater’s basketball team.
Owens eventually moved to a Chattanooga fan section directly across from the Mocs’ bench and was spotted on the jumbotron late in the second half.
Illinois was the only team of the four in Friday’s second section of games — featuring the Illini, Chattanooga, Houston and UAB — to not have a mascot on hand.
That’s a shame. While fans can’t seem to agree over what they’d like that mascot to look like if the Chief can’t be around, it’d be nice to have something to represent the program in that fashion.
Scrappy Moc was having plenty of fun along the court during Chattanooga's game, and UAB’s Blaze the Dragon is just a cool concept.
This isn’t something visible to viewers at home, but the upper media seating section is very, very, very high in PPG Paints Arena.
If you’re uncomfortable with heights and look over the edge into the fan seating below, it definitely can create a queasy reaction.
That said, it allows us to see everything occurring on or near the floor, which is very useful. Of course, some of that “everything” isn’t very clear. Especially if your vision is bad enough that it requires you to wear glasses, like me.