CHAMPAIGN — The postgame quote from Nebraska coach Scott Frost was telling.
Illinois’ decision to keep training camp under wraps after a vanilla spring game scheme-wise worked. The Cornhuskers didn’t know what was coming.
Particularly from the Illini defense.
Illinois opened in a nickel look. Either a 2-4-5 or 4-2-5 formation depending on how much you thought outside linebackers Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay would drop into coverage. Three safeties on the field, with Quan Martin in the nickelback role.
Frost was apparently not at all ready for that approach.
“About half of our game plan was out the window when they lined up how they did,” Frost said after Illinois topped Nebraska 30-22 in the Week 0 matchup.
Mission accomplished for Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who will look for his unit to produce a similar effort at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night when Texas San Antonio visits Memorial Stadium for the Illini’s second game this season.
The only descriptive word Walters used about his defense in the eight months leading up to the season opener was “multiple.”
Then Illinois lived up to it, mixing its nickel look with a 3-4 alignment that was shown in its simplest form during the spring game and even a dime look where six defensive backs filled the secondary on obvious passing downs.
It’s a defense, as a whole, Walters has never run before. Sure, it has elements of his time as defensive coordinator at Missouri and influences from his other coaching stops, but what Illinois showed against Nebraska was crafted for this team, this season.
“It’s something that everybody on our staff has kind of pieced together for what we have here at Illinois,” Walters said. “It is specific to this university, to this program and this team.”
Walters has tweaked his defense in the months since he was hired.
Learning more about his players — their strengths, weaknesses — helped him cultivate what he considered the right approach.
Having a defensive staff laden with former coordinators didn’t hurt either.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was a defensive coordinator at Kansas State and Wisconsin.
Outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane held that job at Northern Illinois and SMU.
And linebackers coach Andy Buh was a coordinator at Stanford, Nevada, California, Maryland and Rutgers.
The process of crafting this defense epitomized collaboration.
“I’m blessed to be surrounded with really good coaches and guys who have been in my chair before to bounce ideas off of,” Walters said. “We all make each other better in that defensive staff room. … I think all of us are better for it. The great thing about our staff is that there are no egos and nobody really cares about who gets the credit. They just want the job to get done the right way.”
The debut of Walters’ defense was fairly impressive. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run, but the Illini pressured him into an inefficient passing performance.
Veteran cornerback Tony Adams led the team with 11 tackles against the Cornhuskers. Fellow cornerback Devon Witherspoon had four pass breakups — two of which were near interceptions. Five different players sacked Martinez, and Calvin Hart Jr. added a scoop-and-score fumble return to the pressure he got in the Nebraska backfield.
It came out of a defense able to adjust to different offensive looks from the Cornhuskers. A defense that could disguise coverages and bring pressure from a multitude of players and angles. A defense that was built from scratch with input from the entire staff.
“We’ve got a lot of great minds on our staff,” Kane said. “We’ve been able to put a lot of stuff together and create our own package that’s unlike any other. As soon as we got hired and sat in that room, it was game on. Lots of ideas and lots of different thoughts.
“We’ve been able to pare it down to what we think is best for our guys. There’s going to be arguments along the way — we want this or want that — but when we leave the room, it’s a unified front and we’re going to get the best product on the field that we can.”
It was an experience defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said he’d never had in his coaching career. While Henry and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison are the only two defensive assistants that haven’t been coordinators, they had a place in the collaborative effort.
“Salute to Coach Walters,” Henry said. “He has no ego, man. I’ve been a part of defenses where coordinators had been coaching a long time, and they’re set in their ways and want to do things a certain way. That’s their defense, this is how we were going to run it and everybody else had to adjust.
“All of us had a collective piece in the learning process. We’ve got multiple guys on this staff who know this defense — because we all put it together — like the back of our hand. We know what to call and how to call it. That’s the special piece about it. There’s not just one guy that’s mastered it. It’s the whole room.”
It’s a defensive room Bielema put together with a purpose. A coordinator he hadn’t work with before in Walters. Then defensive assistants he knew and trusted. How well it might work heading into the season became clear to Bielema as training camp neared its conclusion.
Bielema left his office at the Smith Center around 11:45 p.m. only to hear music coming from a defensive staff room. It was eight of his staff cramped into a small space filling out a practice plan for the next day. The energy was high as the music was loud.
“I’m saying to myself, ‘How many people can do that at 11:45 at the end of 21/2 weeks of camp?’” Bielema said. “I think we’ve got something here.”