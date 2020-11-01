College Basketball Extra | Advanced preseason projections
Multiple websites have popped up as college basketball turns more toward analytics and advanced stats.
The OG, of course, at least when considering how often its referenced in a normal season is Ken Pomeroy’s work at KenPom.com.
What KenPom lacks, of course, is a preseason glance at the college basketball world. The advanced statistics he compiles are all predicated on games actually happening. That won’t come until Nov. 25 (fingers and toes, for good measure, crossed).
Enter Bart Torvik, an Evanston-based lawyer who runs barttorvik.com, which is home to even more advanced stats and, as we head into the 2020-21 college basketball season, some preseason projections, too.
Illinois checks in at No. 17 in Torvik’s 2021 T-Rank projections (a calculation of offensive and defensive efficiency) with the potential for a top-15 offense and a defense that, well, looks to be on par with last season’s effort (i.e. still in the top 40). Torvik also projects the Illini to go 12-8 in Big Ten play, which would put them in a three-way tie for third with Michigan State and Ohio State and a game back of projected co-champions Wisconsin and Michigan.
The team at the top of T-Rank preseason projections is surprisingly, in a way, Texas. The Longhorns went 19-12 last season, had serious questions offensively and had coach Shaka Smart on the hot seat before a late surge. Where it’s not a surprise is the fact Texas returns every member of its rotation and added five-star forward Greg Brown.
Torvik also put together a preseason analysis of potential individual performance, too. That’s where his advanced stat PORPAGATU! comes into play. In short, PORPAGATU! stands for Points Over Replacement Per Adjusted Game At That Usage. The math behind the stat — and there’s a lot you can look up at barttorvik.com — basically computes how valuable a player is over the “replacement player” with a caveat for usage because the average replacement players are not as efficient at higher usage rates than elite players.
Both Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn check in with a preseason PORPAGATU! of 4.9. As reference, the highest PORPAGATU! in the 2019-20 season belonged to Marquette’s do-everything guard Markus Howard at 7.0. The highest PORPAGATU! projection for the 2020-21 season went to Iowa center Luka Garza at 6.2.
Where the Illini are unique is the fact no other team has a pair of players ranked as highly as Dosunmu and Cockburn. The next closest would be the Creighton duo of Mitch Ballock (5.1) and Marcus Zegarowski (4.8) and Iowa’s Garza (6.2) and Joe Wieskamp (4.6).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).