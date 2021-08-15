College Basketball Extra | Around the Big Ten
The breakdown
➜ Last year’s record: 24-7, 16-4 (2nd)
➜ How it ended: In disappointment. Illinois followed up its runner-up regular-season finish in the Big Ten with a Big Ten tournament title, the No. 2 ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. It was what Brad Underwood and Co. had worked toward since 2017. A 78-49 blowout of Drexel in the first round seemed like it was all systems go. Then Cameron Krutwig and Loyola Chicago played ultimate spoiler in knocking off the premier program in the state and doing so by exposing Kofi Cockburn defensively and neutralizing Ayo Dosunmu on offense. The epitome of not ideal.
➜ What’s next: Expectation levels haven’t dipped in Champaign following last year’s breakthrough to the top of the Big Ten. Cockburn flirted with both the NBA and the transfer portal, but ultimately withdrew from the draft and opted out of the portal to return to Illinois. The “floor” for the Illini raised immediately. So did the team’s ceiling. What would have been a solid, likely middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team turned into a conference-title contender along with Michigan, Purdue and probably Ohio State. And if a team is competing for a Big Ten title, it’s competing to at least make a run at the national title, too. A goal Illinois fell short of in 2020-21.
The big question
➜ Smaller questions surround Illinois. Can Andre Curbelo have the sophomore breakout everyone is expecting? What will transfers Alfonso Plummer and Omar Payne bring? Will Cockburn become a capable/willing passer out of the post? Is Austin Hutcherson the second coming of some Kendall Gill/Nick Anderson/Kenny Battle amalgam on the wing with a sprinkle of elite three-point shooter? The biggest question, though, is how will the Illini evolve in a post-Dosunmu world and maintain — or continue to build off — what was accomplished the past two seasons? Dosunmu was as high usage a player as it gets. He might not have always brought the ball up the court, but the Illinois offense ran through the 6-foot-5 guard. That changes with Dosunmu now trying to carve out his spot in the NBA. Curbelo and Cockburn are as good a 1-2 punch to start with as any, but some of those smaller questions will need answers, too.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette.