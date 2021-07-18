College Basketball Extra | Around the Big Ten
- Last year’s record:
- 18-10, 13-6 Big Ten (fourth)
How it ended:
- The Boilermakers got hot at the end of the regular season, winning five straight games to jump into the top four of the conference standings. Then they went one-and-done in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, with Ohio State handing them an overtime loss in the former and No. 13 seed North Texas pulling the upset in the latter.
What’s next: Purdue returns basically its entire rotation save for Aaron Wheeler, who transferred to St. John’s. But big man Trevion Williams and dynamic guard Jaden Ivey
- are back. Those are the big two for Purdue in 2021-22, with the expectation the Boilermakers contend for a Big Ten title.
The big question: “Purdue will have two new assistant coaches this spring, and how the two hires mesh with the returning players is an area to watch in the offseason. Although the replacements will be familiar to (Matt) Painter, they won’t be to the players. If it’s a smooth transition — and I expect it will be — then the Boilermakers will be in good shape with a loaded roster heading into next season. But how this situation develops and unfolds is worth keeping an eye on.” — Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
