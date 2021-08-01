College Basketball Extra | Around the Big Ten
The breakdown
Last year’s record:
- 22-9, 14-6 Big Ten (3rd)
How it ended: Much like it did for the majority of the Big Ten teams that made the NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes topped Grand Canyon in the first round with Luka Garza leading the way, of course, before Oregon and future lottery pick Chris Duarte
- handed them a 15-point loss in the second round. It was a disappointing finish to the season for Iowa given the Hawkeyes had won seven of their final eight regular-season games before falling in the Big Ten tournament semifinals to Illinois.
What’s next: It will be a new-look Iowa in 2021-22 with both Garza and Joe Wieskamp selected in the second round of the NBA draft and C.J. Fredrick transferring to Kentucky. Jordan Bohannon is back for a sixth season, but all eyes might be on sophomore forward Keegan Murray
- . The Iowa basketball legacy started four of the 31 games he played in 2020-21 and averaged 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds as a key part of the Hawkeyes’ rotation. Expectations are much higher this coming season, with Murray already projected as a late first-round draft pick in 2022.
The big questionThe biggest question for Iowa heading into next season is how do they fill the hole in the middle? All-American Luka Garza graduated and his backup, Jack Nunge, transferred to Xavier to be closer to home. The Hawkeyes have no natural replacement with any experience. They are still looking into the transfer portal, but they could be relying on Josh Ogundele, who played in a handful of games, and Riley Mulvey, who recently reclassified to the Class of 2021, at center.
Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).