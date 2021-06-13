College Basketball Extra | Around the Big Ten
NEBRASKA
Last year’s record: 7-20, 3-16 (14th)
How it ended: Same as it did the year before. The Cornhuskers didn’t make it out of the first day of the Big Ten tournament after finishing last in the conference in the regular season. This year’s loss to Penn State on that dreaded Wednesday meant a second consecutive seven-win season for Fred Hoiberg.
What’s next: Hoiberg landed in Lincoln, Neb., with plenty of hype. More so for what he did at Iowa State than his brief, unsuccessful NBA head-coaching tenure with the Chicago Bulls, where he went 115-155. Blowing up the roster before year one wasn’t a surprise. Doing it again before the 2020-21 season simply delayed the rebuild another season. Silver lining? In the ultimate year of the transfer, there won’t be a third straight teardown. Which leads us to …
The big question
“For the first time since Fred Hoiberg took over in 2019, Nebraska will have a team of players that have actually played a single minute of basketball together. After two complete roster overhauls the past two offseasons, the Huskers return six of their top eight players in terms of minutes per game and five of their top six scorers from last season.
“Not only that, but NU is also adding a 2021 recruiting class that currently ranks 18th nationally and third in the Big Ten per Rivals.com — highlighted by five-star guard Bryce McGowens.
“Hoiberg has, by far, the most experience, depth, and talent to work with since he’s been at Nebraska. The question is: Will it be enough to make a jump out of the Big Ten’s cellar?”
Robin Washut, HuskerOnline.com/Rivals
