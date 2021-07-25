College Basketball Extra | Around the Big Ten
➜ Last year’s record: 23-5, 14-3 Big Ten (first)
➜ How it ended: The Wolverines were the last conference team standing in the NCAA tournament after a season’s worth of discussion about the Big Ten having the best season of any conference ever. While most of the league’s tournament teams bowed out in the first or second round, Michigan reached the Elite Eight — even without an injured Isaiah Livers before falling to UCLA one game shy of the national semifinals.
➜ What’s next: Michigan is a Big Ten contender again — even after losing Livers and Franz Wagner. Landing Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante’ Jones and getting Eli Brooks back for a bonus season at least assures the Wolverines will have a veteran presence in the backcourt. Hunter Dickinson withdrawing from the NBA draft also means they’ll be able to work the same kind of inside-out game with the 7-foot-2 center in 2021-22.
➜ The big question: “Ten of Michigan’s 13 scholarships will be held by freshmen (six) and sophomores (four) next season. A ton of roster overhaul is coming, but the talent is without question — Hunter Dickinson might be the Big Ten preseason Player of the Year, and incoming five-star prospects Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate highlight the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Plenty of questions abound. How does an entirely new rotation play itself out? Is the guard play going to be good enough? How long will it take for an extremely young team to find continuity and identity?” — Brendan Quinn, The Athletic
