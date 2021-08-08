The breakdown
➜ Last year’s record: 17-14, 9-11 Big Ten (8th)
➜ How it ended: The Terrapins kind of backed their way into the NCAA tournament, losing their final two regular-season games and probably saving their NCAA chances by reaching the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament (where they lost to Michigan). A first-round victory against Connecticut kept the dream alive momentarily before Alabama delivered a 96-77 thumping in the Round of 32 thanks to what was a fairly typical Crimson Tide three-point barrage. A game-high 27 points from Aaron Wiggins wasn’t nearly enough.
➜ What’s next: Maryland finds itself in a bit of a strange situation heading into the 2021-22 season. The two players that arguably would have been the Terps’ best/most important are gone. Somewhat surprisingly in both instances. Aaron Wiggins opted to turn pro and actually wound up a late second-round draft pick. Darryl Morsell entered the transfer portal after four seasons in College Park, Md., and will play his final year at Marquette. Still, Mark Turgeon made two significant additions via the transfer portal and returns double-digit scorers like Eric Ayala and Donta Scott. It’s more reload than rebuild for Maryland, which is still likely a top-half team in the Big Ten.
The big question
➜ “Only a couple weeks into the offseason, Maryland’s biggest needs were filled. The Terrapins landed a transfer point guard (Fatts Russell from Rhode Island) and center (Qudus Wahab from Georgetown), and those were the two voids that gave them trouble last season.”
Emily Giambalvo, Washington Post
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).