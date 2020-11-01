College Basketball Extra | Big Ten's best freshmen
Our college basketball writer recently put the spotlight on the best seniors in the Big Ten. But what about the guys at the other end of the spectrum? He has some thoughts on some potential impact freshmen, too:
1. Khristian Lander, Indiana
Lander will have to beat out incumbent Rob Phinisee to claim the Hoosiers’ point guard duties as his own. But you wouldn’t think the Evansville, Ind., native reclassified if there wasn’t a fairly good chance he’d have the ball in his hands right away.
2. Adam Miller, Illinois
Expectations are high for Miller in his first season with the Illini — mainly because the fan base got to see him develop into a serious offensive option throughout his high school career at Morgan Park. Ayo Dosunmu’s return simply means Miller doesn’t have to be “the guy” from day one.
3. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
There are minutes to be had in the Wolverines’ frontcourt following Jon Teske’s graduation, and Dickinson is here to take them. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center averaged 18.1 points and 10.3 rebounds at powerhouse DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and has a patient, reliable post game.
4. Andre Curbelo, Illinois
The Illini aren’t exactly lacking for ball handlers, but Curbelo is just different enough compared to Miller, Dosunmu and Trent Frazier that there’s a place for him in the backcourt. A throwback pass-first point guard, Curbelo allows those other three to play off the ball in a scoring role.
5. Ethan Morton, Purdue
Morton’s uniqueness comes in the combination of his size (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) and his skill set (lauded as a terrific passer). The Butler, Pa., native averaged nearly a triple-double as a high school senior, putting up 23.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
6. Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights regularly played either 6-foot-6 Akwasi Yeboah or 6-6 Ron Harper Jr. at “power forward” in 2019-20. Omoruyi now gives Rutgers an opportunity to go big. He’s big enough to play center and athletic enough to team up with fellow center Myles Johnson.
7. Ty Berry, Northwestern
Wildcats’ coach Chris Collins leaned on the same backcourt for years when Bryant McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey led Northwestern to its first ever NCAA tournament in 2017. The same might be possible with Berry, a four-star recruit, joining sophomore guard Boo Buie.
8. Mady Sissoko, Michigan State
Sissoko’s early opportunities might have been stunted had Xavier Tillman Sr. returned to East Lansing. Alas, Tillman stayed in the NBA draft, and Sissoko could be thrown in the fire. The 6-foot-9 Malian big man has a 7-4 wingspan and will at least start as a rim runner/protector.
9. Ben Carlson, Wisconsin
Carlson will have to battle for minutes behind returning big men Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter. It’s a similar path Reuvers had to take as a freshman playing behind Ethan Happ, who did the same behind Frank Kaminsky. Sensing a pattern here.
10. Jordan Geronimo, Indiana
Here’s how Geronimo might find his way onto the court for the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-6 wing has a 7-1 wingspan and boasts a 40-inch vertical. A better all-around athlete on the Indiana roster, there might not be. If Geronimo can turn those measurables into lockdown defense, he’s in.
