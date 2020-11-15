College Basketball Extra | Early KenPom projections
The preseason KenPom ratings are now available. They’re simply projections, of course, because the bulk of advanced (and not so advanced) statistics Ken Pomeroy tracks are built on data. No games played means no data to plug into the calculations.
So those preseason ratings are based more as an idea of what teams might look like at either end of the court — the only metrics computed so far are offensive and defensive efficiency and adjusted tempo — based on what happened last season and what the rosters look like now.
It’s not a surprise, then, that Gonzaga is No. 1 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Bulldogs were No. 1 a year ago, and while big men Filip Petrusev and Killian Tillie are gone, Gonzaga returns a preseason All-American in Corey Kispert, big man on the rise Drew Timme and brings in five-star freshman point Jalen Suggs. The Bulldogs were also the No. 1 offensive team in 2018-19 and have been in the top 20 on 13 different occasions since 2000.
It’s also not surprising Virginia checks in as the No. 1 team in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. That’s who the Cavaliers have been under coach Tony Bennett. He inherited a not bad, but not terrific defensive team from Dave Leitao in 2009-10 and by year three had a top five defense. Virginia, which was also No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency last season, hasn’t been lower than seventh since 2013-14.
Illinois finished the 2019-20 season ranked 30th in KenPom and will start the 2020-21 season ranked 18th. The current projections have the Illini boasting the 20th most efficient offense in the country and 21st most efficient defense.
Brad Underwood would agree that his offense is currently ahead of his defense through the first four-plus weeks of practice and the season set to start in just 10 days.
“We’re able to put ourselves in a little different situation because we’ve got some veterans,” the Illinois coach said. “We feel like we’re ahead a little bit in terms of being able to work on situations. We had 12 games last year decided by six points or less. We’re really focusing in on trying to maximize how we execute in certain situations. Taking the two-for-ones. Taking the last-second, got-to-get-the-ball-in getting fouled situations. Trying to get honed in on those things and what plays we want to run.
“We’re still a ways away defensively. The defensive side takes a lot of chemistry. I feel like we’re in a solid place offensively. Yet, we’ve just got to continue. We don’t have everything in yet. Now, we’re to that point the last couple weeks, where you start adding press breakers and different situations. We’ve still got some work to do, there’s no doubt, but the one thing we’re really trying to hammer home is that consistent effort every single day knowing that we’re going to take everybody’s best shot.”
