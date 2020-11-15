College Basketball Extra | Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander weigh in on Illinois
All the preseason hype panned out for Illinois, which is now ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25. The CBS Sports duo of Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discussed the Illini on Friday’s episode of their “Eye on College Basketball” podcast. Here’s some of what they said:
Norlander on Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn
“Really, potentially, might be the best outside-in, inside-out combo in college hoops. Cockburn was something of a revelation last season to the point where he became the predominant big for Illinois. … He was a top 10 freshman in America I think without question last season. He does have some limitations. There is a reason why he didn’t go right to the NBA, but returning he just sets up as this double-double machine monster. Particularly if he gets even better on defense, it gives Illinois a wonderful shot. I love them. I’ve got them fourth. Some of that is optimistic — I don’t deny that, and they’ve got more than just those two — but it’s such a strong 1-2 combo that, to me, they set up as the best team in the Big Ten in what’s going to be the best league in America.”
Parrish on Illinois’ resurgence
“Illinois is a proud and successful basketball program, but it hasn’t been great — consistently great — in a long time. They played in the title game back in 2005 and obviously lost to North Carolina. Haven’t been back to the Sweet 16 since 2005 and haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 2013. Obviously, would have done it last year, but still, technically, haven’t played an NCAA tournament game since 2013. That streak should get snapped this season, but it’s just a reminder it’s been a while since Illinois fans have been able to be this excited heading into a season.”
Norlander on Brad Underwood
“Underwood has gone under a bit of a personal examination of his style and what it needs to work, and Illinois was definitely better for it. I would expect that to continue. He hasn’t gone full on analytics nerd or anything like that — not there’s anything wrong with that from a coaching perspective — but he’s brought on people that have information and analytical backgrounds. It’s certainly helped for the better, and if they can implement that again to optimal results this season, as I think they will, that’s why I think they’re top five quality.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).