College Basketball Extra | New metric on the block
Analytics are on the rise in all sports. College basketball isn’t any different. Just look at Illinois bringing on a graduate manager like Neel Ganta, who wants to make a career out of running analytics for a basketball team.
But along with Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik, there’s a new name (and website) to consider. Evan Miyakawa is a doctoral candidate in statistics at Baylor and developed an advanced statistical metric — Bayesian Performance Rating, which “quantifies how successful a team or player is, using advanced box-score metrics and play-by-play data.”
Miyakawa’s BPR can be used for both team and player ratings. The latter takes into account player impact and player efficiency. In short, BPR is the “measure of a player’s overall value to his team when he is on the floor.”
A full immersion of the math and reasoning behind the ratings can be found at evanmiya.com. The best way to understand it is to take a deep dive down the advanced stats rabbit hole.
This latest addition to the college basketball analytics world crossed our writer’s desk, though, because Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is ranked second — only behind Iowa’s Luka Garza — in Miyakawa’s preseason player ratings. The rest of the top 10 includes Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, the Gonzaga duo of Drew Timme and Corey Kispert, Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Oklahoma State freshman star Cade Cunningham, Florida wing Keyontae Johnson, Purdue’s Trevion Williams and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
The top 50 in Miyakawa’s player ratings includes 25 players that would be considered forwards or centers.
Per Miyakawa’s BPR player ratings, Cockburn was also Illinois’ best player last season as a freshman. At least from an advanced statistical metric perspective. While the 7-footer out of Jamaica (via New York) did wind up Big Ten Freshman of the Year, last year’s Illini were Ayo Dosunmu’s team.
As Dosunmu went in 2019-20, so did Illinois.
That’s where the world of analytics and basketball collide. Was Dosunmu always Illinois’ most efficient player? No, his three-point shooting, in fact, dipped several percentage points from a year prior. Would Illinois have won like it did last season without Dosunmu on the court? That’s a resounding no.
Advanced statistical metrics provide another way to view the game. But they aren’t the end all, be all. The eye test still has its place. Like knocking down clutch shot after clutch shot to ice games.
The mid-range game seemed to be going the way of the dodo. Dosunmu breathed new life into it last season. The Illini were better off for it.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).