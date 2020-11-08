College Basketball Extra | Q&A with Brad Underwood
Does preseason hype change how you deal with your team?
A good amount from the standpoint we’re going to talk about some things we’ve not had happen here. It’s not going to change our everyday approach of being an everyday guy and continuing to work.
What we are trying to control is the outside narrative and the outside noise, so to speak, and not let that become a distraction. We have enough issues with COVID-19 and trying to stay safe and protect our group. That provides different issues.
Just how good is the Big Ten going to be this season?
The old guy in the league, (Michigan State coach Tom Izzo), said he’s been around it 37 years. Tom said he thinks this is the best the league’s ever been.
There’s no easy win. The one thing we’ve talked about at length is every game is going to be a close game. You’ve got to expect two-possession games. It’s the one or two possessions in the first half. It’s not being able to turn the ball over. It’s the free throws. It’s a lot of intangible things.
You’ve lost some weight this offseason. What’s your gameday attire going to be this season?
Christmas came early when practice got started. Our new Nike allotment came in. I was so proud to be able to return all of it because none of it fit. We’re not going to wear suits this year. We’re all going to go slacks and polo or a quarter zip.
I actually had to go buy some new slacks that actually fit me. Nothing I own fits. It’s a great problem to have, and I’m really glad we’re not wearing suits this year.
