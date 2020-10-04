College Basketball Extra | Q&A with Detroit Free Press' Chris Solari
The latest stop in our preseason trip around the Big Ten takes us to East Lansing, Mich., where the Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari breaks down the Spartans:
What are the expectations in East Lansing ahead of a season that will certainly feel different without Cassius Winston?
Winston AND Xavier Tillman, to be honest. Those two with their court vision, high basketball IQs and ability to distribute and score were big reasons MSU’s offense performed so efficiently the past two seasons. Expectations, however, don’t change under Tom Izzo — and a fourth straight Big Ten title remains the goal. Last season’s squelched chance for another national title may be a little lofty dream for this group, but plenty of talent is coming back and not out of the realm of possibility if everything jells.
Who becomes the focal point for the Spartans post-Winston?Aggressive combo guard Rocket Watts will slide over to the point, while Marquette transfer Joey Hauser will move into the lineup at forward and give an immediate inside-outside threat. Those two will be integral pieces to reshaping the offense, but Aaron Henry needs to take a quantum leap after withdrawing from the NBA draft to give Izzo three bona fide weapons. And a major wild card could be Joshua Langford after two foot surgeries cost him the past season and a half. He is the only five-star player and McDonald’s All-American left on this roster and was a key figure alongside Winston and Tillman before his injury during the Spartans’ Final Four run in 2018-19.
Where might Michigan State’s recruiting efforts in 2021 and 2022 rank compared to previous classes for the Spartans?The current 2021 class is outstanding on its face, led by five-star shooting guard Max Christie and buoyed in the backcourt with local four-stars Pierre Brooks II and Jaden Akins. That might be up there with some of Izzo’s best hauls. But getting the nation’s top 2022 recruit Emoni Bates to reclassify unquestionably would make it the Hall of Fame coach’s best. Bates is a generational talent up there with Magic Johnson. The Spartans’ staff built that relationship for years, and it paid off with a commitment — whether the phenom swingman ever plays for MSU, though, might be out of Izzo’s control. And there also is a possibility that four-star 2022 big man Enoch Boakye might also do the same. If Izzo somehow manages to pull off that five-player coup for 2021, it could go down as one of the best in college basketball history.
