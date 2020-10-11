College Basketball Extra | Q&A with Iowa beat writer John Bohnenkamp
Our preseason tour around the Big Ten takes us to Iowa City where … Illinois’ now fiercest rivals play? Longtime Hawkeyes’ beat writer John Bohnenkamp weighs in on Iowa:
How much will a healthy Jordan Bohannon change what Iowa is able to do (or will do) offensively?Getting him back adds another shooter to an offense that already has plenty of options, and will keep teams from sagging on Luka Garza. He also can run the point, which will allow the Hawkeyes to play a four-guard lineup. He’s a fifth-year senior who has seen everything, and that helps.
Who’s the guy that’s not Bohannon/Luka Garza/Joe Wieskamp that will still play a crucial role in Iowa’s success this coming season?Guard CJ Fredrick had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman last season, and it could have been a better year for him had he not dealt with injuries. He’s healthy now, having recovered from foot surgery in the offseason.
Some Illinois players have made it clear the Hawkeyes aren’t their favorite. Is there a similar sentiment among the players in Iowa City?Yeah, these two teams don’t like each other. It feels like the rivalry back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Since both teams have so many players back from last year, it’s only going to continue.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette.