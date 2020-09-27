College Basketball Extra | Q&A with NJ.com's James Kratch
Our preseason trip around the Big Ten takes us as far east as the conference goes, with NJ.com’s James Kratch weighing in on Rutgers:
What would you most attribute to Steve Pikiell being able to turn the program around by year four?
Pikiell said he would identify under-recruited talent and then develop it at Rutgers, and he has made good on his promise so far. Geo Baker was a three-star guard from New Hampshire with only one other Power Five offer. He may be the most impactful player in program history by the time his career ends. Big man Myles Johnson has All-Big Ten potential, and Pikiell was able to get him out of California in large part because he embraced Johnson’s desire to major in engineering. There are plenty of other examples. Another thing that has been key for Pikiell has been a smart, successful quality over quantity approach with recruiting local guys who are in demand. It feels like Rutgers football often is in the running for a bunch of in-state four- and five-star guys, but rarely wins the battle. Pikiell has managed to identify the top guy he wants in each class — Ron Harper Jr., Paul Mulcahy, Cliff Omoruyi — and put in the work to close him out and sign him.
With so many returning players, who might be best positioned to make even more of a leap?
Harper had a very good sophomore season — 12 points and six boards a game, honorable mention in the league — but his consistency would wane from time to time. He had five games with 21 or more points and 11 where he scored over his average. He also had 13 games when he was held in single figures. Rutgers needs Harper to be at his best more often.
How impactful was landing Cliff Omoruyi when it comes to elevating Rutgers’ recruiting?
Very important. Omoruyi’s high school — Roselle Catholic — has grown into one of the elite programs in the state and is sending players to blue-chip programs regularly. For Pikiell to pull a kid out of there — and to beat some big-time recruiters in the process — was undoubtedly a significant coup. Beyond that, Rutgers desperately needed to add size this offseason. They were far too reliant on Johnson staying out of foul trouble last season. Big man depth was a weakness, and they hope Omoruyi can address that immediately.
