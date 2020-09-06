College Basketball Extra | Q&A with The Athletic's Bill Landis
The 2020-21 college basketball season isn’t yet guaranteed. But it’s more fun to move forward like it is, so we’re gathering insight from other writers across the country about the teams they cover. Up this week? The Athletic’s Ohio State beat writer Bill Landis:
What would you consider to be the most significant change Ohio State will face in the 2020-21 season?
Kaleb Wesson was the centerpiece of the offense for the past two seasons. The would-be senior big man opted to end his college career early and pursue the NBA, and that leaves a big hole in Ohio State’s rotation. Wesson was the team’s most dynamic offensive player — a strong interior presence, high-level passer and rebounder and a 40 percent three-point shooter — as well as the anchor on defense. There’s simply not another player like him returning. In lieu of a more traditional center, expect the Buckeyes to play a lot of lineups with two power forwards. They’ll be smaller, but also perhaps a little more versatile on both ends.
Where does E.J. Liddell’s game go (or need to go) from what he accomplished as a freshman?
He’s a gifted shot blocker despite measuring only 6-7. He needs to keep building on that, while becoming a stronger player who can guard some of the more rugged centers in the conference. That strength will help make him a better finisher around the rim on offense as well. He showed a nice touch on mid-range jumpers as a freshman. The staff would like to see him expand his range a bit. He’s got a lot of upside, and it’s not too much to say that he might be the X-factor for Ohio State this year. He was starting to come on toward the end of his freshman season. He’s worked a lot on his body this offseason. If he takes the anticipated leap as a sophomore, he could be one of the more surprising players in the league.
How impactful could Seth Towns be this coming season?
It’s hard to get a great feel for that, because Towns hasn’t played in two years. The knee injury he suffered at Harvard took multiple surgeries to heal, and while he’s expected to be cleared to play whenever the season starts, there’s an understanding that he’ll have to re-acclimate a bit. So it might not be immediately apparent how Towns will impact things. But as he continues to get more comfortable, he’s going to be a valuable floor spacer who shot better than 40 percent on three-pointers as a sophomore while adding some more length and versatility to the lineup as a 6-8 wing who can play a few different positions. He’s got some leadership qualities about him — he was voted a captain at Harvard last year despite not playing — that I think will help an OSU team that’s welcoming in a few new faces.
