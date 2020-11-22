College Basketball Extra | Q&A with the Chicago Tribune's Shannon Ryan
Our weekly trip around the Big Ten resumes and takes us to Evanston with the Chicago Tribune’s Shannon Ryan breaking down a Northwestern team again picked to finish in the bottom tier of the Big Ten:
Are alarm bells sounding in Evanston or does that 2017 NCAA tournament appearance still buy Chris Collins goodwill?
The pandemic is going to provide a cushion for almost all college basketball coaches this season — whether they deserve it or not. But even if we weren’t in the middle of a national health crisis, where games will surely be canceled for many teams, Collins likely would be safe. The basketball standards at Northwestern are low and he reached an historic high in 2017. The expectations are low again this season after a disastrous 2019 so Collins, whose contract runs through 2024-25, needs to show some progress or promise to fend off these hot-seat questions for upcoming seasons.
Is there another level for Miller Kopp to still reach during his career?
Definitely. The 6-foot-7 forward took major strides last season as a sophomore and was perhaps the lone bright spot for the Wildcats. On a young team, Kopp was the leader — and that will be the case again this season. Averaging 13.1 points per game and shooting 39.6 percent on three-pointers (third in the Big Ten), his consistency was overshadowed by Northwestern’s otherwise negative play. He’s got to work on the defensive end and continue to build on his scoring. He needs some help from his teammates too.
What type of boost does a healthy Anthony Gaines add to this team?
Gaines played in only 10 games last season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. His disappointing start could be chalked up to nagging injuries. His contributions were limited — even on the defensive side where he brings a ton of energy. Northwestern desperately could use a reliable scorer, so Gaines’ return could be a boost but he has a lot to live up to.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).