College Basketball Extra | Q&A with Trent Meacham
The first three games of the 2020-21 Illinois basketball season are in the books. Former Centennial and Illini standout Trent Meacham weighs in on the 3-0 start:
What was your main takeaway from the three Illinois games this week?
I think the best thing was just to have basketball back — especially with a team that there’s so much anticipation, so much promise, to their season. They had to be eager to get back out on the court and compete against someone other than themselves, and for the fans to get the first glimpse of them. Even if we’re not in the stands, it was great to have basketball back. A bit more kind of technically speaking in terms of what we saw, the first two opponents were so poor it was hard to get a gauge of where we are right now. Nonetheless, I think you saw a team that was physically and mentally ready to go. I think these guys probably would have been ready back in August. I thought they were in great shape. I thought the discipline, up 30-40, they were still playing hard and sharing the ball.
How has Ayo Dosunmu elevated his game?
I think he’s playing at a different pace than everybody else. He’s been extremely efficient. I think he looks like he’s in incredible shape. He looks stronger, and he looks a bit more explosive. He’s never been a guy that’s been the greatest leaper, but he takes those long strides and he’s so good at finding slivers of air to slice through. It’s a bit different how he moves and finishes than most people. He beats you with his length rather than going over you, but he does look more explosive and does look stronger. He’s always been good in transition, but in the halfcourt I thought his handle looks a bit tighter, a bit more sure and even a bit more crafty. We talk so much about his shooting, and it’s still very early to see how he has progressed, but he looks confident in stepping into his shot. That’s a great sign for his development. Then you can’t say enough about his leadership. The mentality that he brings, it just allows everyone to fall in line because you know he’s your guy.
What kind of stakes are there against Baylor?
I was happy that the Ohio game was close because the first two were almost a joke after five minutes. I was happy to see a competitive game and a team play with real purpose. Now we’re going against teams that can match quickness and match height and have other NBA prospects they’re going to throw at us. I think all of us fans are really excited to see where we measure up. It’s still early. I’m not going to get too worked up whether we lose or whether we win. For me, it’s a great gauge to where the team’s at now. I think it will show us some things we can work and improve on. If we win, it doesn’t mean we’re punching our ticket to the Final Four, and if we lose, it doesn’t mean we have to change everything. I just think it’s a great opportunity for the team to play a great opponent.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).