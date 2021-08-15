College/Prep Sports Reporter

Advanced statistics first cropped up in popular sports conversation with baseball. No longer was rattling off a batting average and home run and RBI totals enough.

The sabermetrics surge was on, with BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and UZR (ultimate-zone rating) coming into play for both offense and defense, respectively, and pitchers’ worth now being valued on FIP (fielding independent pitching) and ERA+ (adjusted earned run average).

Basketball has its share of advanced stat acronyms from PER (player-efficiency rating) to TS% (true-shooting percentage), eFG% (effective field-goal percentage) and OBPM and DBPM (offensive and defensive box plus/minus).

That alphabet soup of statistics can appear daunting. It’s easier, of course, to look at scoring averages and basic shooting percentages. But the advanced statistics can help explain the game — particularly for role players who might not have the gaudy traditional statistics but still make a serious impact on the game.

This week, let’s look at some Illinois stats — both from last season and projections ahead to 2021-22 — that fall somewhere in between. The ones you don’t need an advanced math degree to understand, but still manage to add more context to the game:

➜ Let’s start with three-point shooting. Illinois was a more efficient three-point shooting team during the 2020-21 season at 37.3 percent than the season prior, which wasn’t all that difficult considering the Illini shot 30.9 percent from beyond the arc in 2019-20.

➜ Some of the three-point statistics are interesting. Like the fact 100 percent of Da’Monte Williams, Jacob Grandison, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Coleman Hawkins’ three-pointers were assisted. All catch-and-shoot.

➜ While Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller created for themselves on the perimeter, they still had 85.5 percent, 87.5 percent and 92.3 percent of their three-pointers assisted. The team low belonged to Andre Curbelo, who had just 40 percent of his limited three-point attempts assisted — attempts that he made just 16.1 percent of for the year.

➜ Want proof that Illinois was a dangerous team in transition? There’s plenty. The Illini’s effective field-goal percentage in the first 10 seconds off a defensive rebound, opponent’s score or steal was higher than in the same situations between 11-30 seconds on the shot clock. In total, the Illini had an effective field-goal percentage of 62.1 percent in transition, which included a 40.5 three-point percentage.

➜ Illinois finished the 2020-21 season as a top-10 defense at No. 7 in the KenPom rankings with an adjusted efficiency of 88.9, which is points allowed per 100 defensive possessions. What was better? How about opponents’ field-goal percentages at the rim (down from 60.8 percent to 57.9 percent) and at the three-point line (down from 33.2 percent to 32.9 percent). The Illini also gave up fewer offensive rebounds.

