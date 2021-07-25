College Basketball Extra | Statistically speaking
Kofi Cockburn has a vision for how a somewhat new-look Illinois basketball team might create different opportunities for him in the 2021-22 season. Fully taking advantage of the collection of knockdown shooters Illini coach Brad Underwood has assembled likely also means some growth at the offensive end for the 7-foot, 285-pound center.
Cockburn’s sophomore season at Illinois was a success by virtually every measure. But there were still some areas for growth. Like improving on the five total assists he handed out in 2020-21.
Cockburn mentioned showcasing his passing ability more as part of his development in his return to college basketball. The double and triple teams he often draws mean at least one of his teammates will be open. Probably at the three-point line.
Finding those shooters will be key. Those same shooters knocking down shots will, in turn, only help Cockburn.
“It gives us that extra space,” he said. “Last year, we were more of a two-point field goal team. These guys right now are really good three-point shooters. The best I’ve seen.”
Just how good are those shooters? Let’s dive in.
Trent Frazier is the most prolific returning three-point shooter on the roster. After a rather precipitous slide between his sophomore (40.6 percent) and junior (30.9 percent) seasons, the lefty guard was back at hitting threes at a 36.2 percent clip in 2020-21. Frazier’s high-water mark, though, was his 40.6 percent three-point shooting as a sophomore on essentially six attempts per game.
Another lefty gunner joins Frazier in the backcourt this season. Utah transfer guard Alfonso Plummer took more threes than twos in his two seasons with the Utes, shot 39.9 percent and made multiple three-pointers in 28 of the 51 games he played. That included 11 in a single Pac-12 tournament game.
Then there’s Da’Monte Williams. One of the most surprisingly accurate three-point shooters in the country the last season-plus. Williams attempted just 110 three-pointers and connected on 23.6 percent of them in the first 86 games of his Illinois career.
The last 40 games? Williams has been lights out from beyond the arc. The Peoria native is shooting 54.3 percent on threes during that stretch of games, which includes going 35 of 64 from deep last season.
That’s just the tip of the three-point iceberg. Jacob Grandison shot 41.5 percent from three-point range on limited attempts last season. Sophomore Coleman Hawkins wasn’t super efficient (23.1 percent on even more-limited opportunities) last year, but has potential as a stretch 4.
Two of Illinois’ trio of freshmen wings could add even more shooting. Luke Goode shot 40 percent from deep for 25-1 Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead. And Brandin Podziemski’s ridiculous shooting slash in his senior season at St. John’s Northwestern Academies (Wis.) saw him connect on 43.4 percent of his three-pointers in addition to shooting 60.4 percent overall and 81.6 percent at the free-throw line.
SCOTT RICHEY
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).