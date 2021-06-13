College Basketball Extra | Statistically speaking
Da’Monte Williams’ presence skews any analytical look at Illinois’ frontcourt situation because Brad Underwood has been more than comfortable the previous four seasons taking advantage of William’s 7-foot wingspan on his 6-3 frame and playing him at the 4.
The Illinois coach values Williams’ toughness and competitiveness enough to throw the Peoria native up against anyone in the post.
Take Williams out of the equation, though, and it’s clear to see why Illinois’ two open scholarships are basically earmarked for frontcourt help.
And it’s two open scholarships.
Beyond the reports of Kofi Cockburn staying in the NBA draft, the fact he sold a better part of two years’ worth of Illini swag on “The Players Trunk” means the door is all but shut for a return — save for some grandfather clause (and NCAA waiver) in the NIL process. The Illinois backcourt might have a familiar feel even after Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller’s departures, but the frontcourt is in rebuild mode.
Since we’re excluding Williams in this, 1,990 minutes were played in 2020-21 by forwards or centers on the Illinois roster. Two-thirds of those minutes have to be replaced with Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili now pursuing professional opportunities.
That leaves a frontcourt rotation of Jacob Grandison, Coleman Hawkins and Florida transfer Omar Payne, considering Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk’s injury history and Brandon Lieb’s deliberate development process.
So what might the trio of Grandison, Hawkins and Payne bring?
Let’s start with Grandison, who became a starter midway through the season but often yielded crunch-time minutes to Williams. The 6-foot-6 forward was Illinois’ third-best offensive rebounder last season behind Bezhanishvili and Cockburn and posted a career-high offensive rebounding percentage at 7.9 percent. That’s where he could continue to have the most significant impact.
Underwood has praised Hawkins’ versatility, and the 6-10 forward did have some interesting advanced numbers last season in his limited role. His 5.7 percent block percentage was the Illini’s highest, and his 10.6 percent assist percentage was double that of Miller’s and on par with Williams and Trent Frazier for comparison. Even if Illinois adds to its frontcourt for the 2021-22 season, Payne will be the most important piece.
What the former top-50 prospect can do in a bigger role after two seasons as a backup with the Gators is still to be determined. But he was a 75-percent scorer around the basket — where all his shots came — and is a better shot blocker than Cockburn.
Some of the pieces are there for Illinois. But another big in the rotation wouldn’t be a bad thing. Like a backup center so Hawkins can stick more at the 4. Or a banger/rebounder at the 4 if some Hawkins as a stretch 5 is the preference.
Either way … the roster isn’t quite finished.
Scott Richey
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).