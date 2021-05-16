College Basketball Extra | Statistically speaking
Brad Underwood didn’t hesitate to put the ball in Andre Curbelo’s hands last season.
The Illinois coach trusted his freshman point guard, who wound up with the third highest usage rate on the team at 24.9 percent behind First Team All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu and Second Team All-American center Kofi Cockburn.
Illinois fans got a vision of what Curbelo’s usage might be in the 2021-22 season during the three-game stretch when Dosunmu was out with a concussion and facial fracture. Curbelo posted his two highest usage rates of the season in the Illini’s wins at Wisconsin and at Michigan. The sophomore version of Curbelo is likely in line for a usage rate near what Dosunmu had in 2020-21 at 29.5 percent.
The idea behind usage, and the statistics back this up, is that efficiency decreases as players use more possessions. Elite players, however, should be able to use a higher proportion of a team’s possessions with only a comparatively small drop in efficiency. That was Curbelo against the Badgers and Wolverines. For the most part.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard put up 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals against Wisconsin — at a usage rate of 39.1 percent — with only turnover trouble marring an otherwise standout performance. Curbelo followed that up with a season-high usage rate of 42.2 percent against the Wolverines and finished with a more-efficient 17 points, six rebounds and two assists with turnovers more under control.
What Curbelo showed as a true freshman in the Big Ten — winning the conference’s sixth man of the year award in the process — has new assistant coach Chester Frazier rather excited about the opportunity to work with the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native.
There’s a reason the ball was in Curbelo’s hands so much as a freshman. And a reason he’ll have the keys to the Illinois offense as a sophomore.
“Special, special,” Frazier said of Curbelo. “He’s got high speed Wi-Fi upstairs. That kid’s smart, intelligent, crafty. An elite playmaker. He’s got it, man. That kid’s special. I thought he gave stability to the lineup at times with his ability to make everyone better.
“Ayo, obviously, was the closer and the go-to guy, but Curbelo just made everything work. He’s a CEO. That kid can do a lot of things on the basketball court. I can’t wait to work with him.”
SCOTT RICHEY
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).