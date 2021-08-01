College Basketball Extra | Statistically speaking
All it takes is a quick look through the many still-too-early top 25s to see the impact Kofi Cockburn’s decision to return to Illinois meant for the program ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Illinois without Cockburn might have snuck into the back end of the preseason top 25. Expectation are soaring for sophomore guard Andre Curbelo. Super seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams provide a veteran presence, and transfer additions Alfonso Plummer and Omar Payne helped solidify the roster early in what became kind of a wild offseason in Champaign. Then there’s Austin Hutcherson. The Division III transfer is a legitimate wild card after missing the entire 2020-21 season with a back injury and has yet to play in a Division I game.
Still, the early looks at preseason top-25 rankings didn’t include Illinois. No Ayo Dosunmu, who was never counted on to return, and no expectation that Cockburn would either — until he did — meant the Illini would start the coming season unranked.
Not anymore.
Gary Parrish has Illinois at No. 16 in his Top 25 and 1 rankings for CBS Sports, which is down a spot from his initial reaction to the Cockburn news following a major bump for Alabama when Jaden Shackelford left the portal to return to the Tide. Jeff Borzello’s updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 for ESPN has the Illini at No. 12. And on the analytics front, Bart Torvik projects Illinois as the No. 4 team in the nation behind only Gonzaga, UCLA and Texas.
It’s basically a guarantee that Illinois will start the 2021-22 season ranked among the top teams in the country. Anything else would be a total surprise.
Let’s dive a little deeper on what that means in the context of Illinois and the Associated Press Top 25. A preseason ranking would mean a 21st consecutive week as a ranked team after appearing in all 17 AP Top 25 polls during the 2020-21 season — peaking at No. 2 in the final poll of the year — and finishing the 2019-20 season with three weeks as a ranked team.
Illinois’ current 20-week streak is tied for seventh nationally with Virginia among active streaks. Gonzaga has the runaway active lead at 95 consecutive weeks ranked dating back to the 2016-17 season. Villanova (40), Baylor (37), Houston (26), Iowa (26) and Creighton (24) also have longer streaks than the Illini.
The 20-week streak is the eighth-longest in Illinois program history, though. The Illini’s best came between 1951-54 with 43 consecutive weeks as a ranked team in the Red Kerr era. The second-longest at 42 weeks ran from 2004-06.
Illinois ranks 11th all-time with 470 total appearances in the AP poll, which accounts for 38.5 percent of the total polls. North Carolina leads the way at 928 appearances — 76 percent of the total — with Kentucky close behind at 920 appearances. Duke, Kansas, UCLA, Louisville, Indiana, Arizona, Syracuse and Michigan State round out the top 10 ahead of the Illini.
Scott Richey
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).