Kofi Cockburn isn’t the only player in line to add to the Illinois record book during the 2021-22 season. The 7-foot, 285-pound center will quickly become the latest addition to the 1,000-point club — he’s just 39 points away — and there’s a real chance he’ll become the new program leader in career double-doubles, even if he only matches the 16 he put up in 2020-21.
But Cockburn won’t be alone. Even though multiple records aren’t likely to fall and some — like Deon Thomas’ all-time scoring record of 2,129 career points — are probably untouchable, Cockburn could have some company when the Illini record book is updated again after the season.
Here’s a roundup of a few milestones to keep an eye on this winter:
Trent Frazier already sits at No. 18 on Illinois’ all-time scorer’s list with 1,434 career points. He passed all-time greats (that played four seasons) like Bruce Douglas, Luther Head, James Augustine, Kendall Gill and Jerry Hester and is only six points away from tying Frank Williams.
Frazier, of course, gets the benefit of a full fifth season to add to his total. An asterisk on his final total perhaps? Either way, an average season for the 6-2 lefty guard — 358 points based on his production the last four years — would vault him into the top five in program history to trail only Thomas, Kiwane Garris, Malcolm Hill and Dee Brown.
How Illinois ultimately handles a full fifth season thanks to the COVID-19 bonus year and how it applies to the record book will be something to watch. It’s notable, because both Frazier and fellow super senior guard Da’Monte Williams are both in line to break Demetri McCamey and Mike Tisdale’s program record for career games played of 139. The current Illini duo came up 13 games short of McCamey and Tisdale through their respective four-year careers.
Frazier and Williams have played in all 126 games possible during their careers, though, and will break the 150-game barrier this coming season if that holds true. The one record Williams probably won’t break, though, is Tom Michael’s single-season record for three-point percentage. That record comes with a qualifier Williams is unlikely to meet given it requires a minimum of 100 attempts and 50 makes in a season.
Williams shot a career high 54.7 percent from three last season — well beyond Michael’s 49.3 percent in 1991-92 — but the Peoria native was just 35 of 64 from behind the arc. Those 64 attempts were also a career-high for Williams, who even in something of a breakout offensive performance in 2020-21 remained a low volume, yet hyper-efficient shooter.Just like Thomas’ all-time scoring record, Douglas’ all-time assists record is probably safe. The odds of a point guard good enough to break the record actually staying four seasons like the Quincy native did in racking up 765 assists are slim. But that doesn’t mean sophomore point guard
Andre Curbelo, for example, couldn’t pursue the single-season total and single-season average records. Both are still a high bar to reach. Deron Williams holds the record for most assists in a single season with 264 in 2004-05, and McCamey’s 7.1 assists per game in 2009-10 are also a program record. Curbelo will have the ball in his hands — a lot — in 2021-22 and his ability as a passer at least makes those records an attainable goal.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).