College Basketball Extra | The 'just missed' All-Americans
Our college basketball writer has a preseason All-American vote. Those five players have already been revealed. These 10 were right on the cusp:
1. Remy Martin, Arizona State
The 6-foot guard averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 2019-20. But a crowded Sun Devils backcourt and his three-point shooting struggles held him back.
2. Garrison Brooks, North Carolina
Not much went right for North Carolina in 2019-20. Brooks was about the best thing UNC had, and the 6-9 forward is arguably the top returning player in the ACC.
3. Sam Hauser, Virginia
Nothing has changed about the tough defense Virginia plays. But Hauser, a career 44.5 percent three-point shooter at 6-8, should provide some needed offensive relief.
4. James Bouknight, UConn
Bouknight is poised for a sophomore breakout. He already had the breakthrough, averaging 13 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman.
5. Collin Gillespie, Villanova
He’s the classic Villanova guard. Doesn’t blow you away at first, and then torches you for 30 points. The Wildcats success starts with the 6-3 guard out of Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
6. Marcus Garrett, Kansas
Garrett was solid last season for the Jayhawks, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds. The reigning National Defensive Player of the Year should have a more significant offensive role now.
7. Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Who will wind up Gonzaga’s best player this season? For now, it’s Kispert, who averaged 13.9 points and shot 43.8 percent from deep last year.
8. Keyontae Johnson, Florida
One of the SEC freshmen could sneak player of the year honors away from Johnson by the season’s end. But the Florida wing is definitely a front-runner.
9. Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Ross averaged 20.5 points and 7.2 assists last season. If he repeats that AND helps the Waves improve, he might earn postseason All-American honors.
10. Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia
Illinois landed Kofi Cockburn instead of Tshiebwe in the Class of 2019. Seems things worked for everyone involved. Tshiebwe wound up an All-Big 12 pick after putting up 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).