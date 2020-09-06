The 2019-20 Illinois basketball season was the best in Champaign in nearly a decade. Plenty of memorable moments. And also some interesting stats. Our beat writer breaks down some key shooting statistics to know:
Ayo Dosunmu branched out on his creativity with the ball in his hands in 2019-20. He attacked the basket at a similar rate as he did his freshman year. That part of his game didn’t change all that much.
The rest is a different story. Dosunmu swapped out a fairly significant percentage of three-pointers — where 79.7 percent of his makes in two seasons were of the catch-and-shoot variety — for more mid-range jump shots. Against the growing trend in basketball? Yes. Was he still effective? Also yes.
It’s how Dosunmu incorporated that new wrinkle into his game that detailed his growth with the ball in his hands. The 6-foot-5 guard saw 40.7 percent of his total shots come on two-point jumpers (basically anything not directly at the rim or beyond the arc). That only 18.5 percent of his makes in that range were assisted highlighted the expansion of his game as a shot creator off the dribble.
Need the perfect example? Just replay Dosunmu’s game winner over Zavier Simpson at Michigan as many times as necessary. It was just one of the mid-range daggers he drilled in 2019-20.