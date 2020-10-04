College Basketball Extra | The top immediately eligible transfers
Last week was all about those transfers that had to wait a year before making an impact this season. This week? Waivers for everyone! These immediately eligible transfers could make a significant different for their new teams:
1. Landers Nolley II, Memphis
Nolley had a breakout debut season at Virgina Tech in 2019-20 despite playing out of position for the undersized Hokies. The presence of guys like Moussa Cisse, Malcolm Dandridge and Isaiah Stokes in Memphis means Nolley can play on the wing where he belongs.
2. James Akinjo, Arizona
The Wildcats lost their starting point guard when Nico Mannion (rightly) declared for the NBA draft. The baton will pass to Akinjo, who averaged 5.1 assists in his two seasons at Georgetown and will, along with Terrell Brown, run the point in Tucson.
3. Alan Griffin, Syracuse
There were minutes to be had in Syracuse’s rotation following Elijah Hughes’ departure. Griffin could very well gobble them up. The Orange, somewhat like Illinois, were not a terrific shooting team in 2019-20. Griffin immediately becomes their best three-point option.
4. D.J. Carton, Marquette
Speaking of departed guards, the Golden Eagles lost their point guard and leading scorer in Markus Howard. Carton will not replace Howard’s 27.8 points per game all by himself, but Marquette can at least hand its offense to a legit lead guard in the Ohio State transfer.
5. Liam Robbins, Minnesota
Marcus Carr’s return after testing the NBA draft waters meant there was just one sizable hole to fill in the Gophers’ lineup. The 7-foot Drake transfer fills the void left by Daniel Oturu’s pro aspirations as both a low post scoring option and a reliable shot blocker.
6. Johnny Juzang, UCLA
Even Juzang’s ability to play multiple positions didn’t help him break into a bigger role in Kentucky’s rotation last season, and his production matched his playing time. Minimal. More opportunities abound in the UCLA backcourt.
7. David DeJulius, Cincinnati
DeJulius was perhaps next in line to run the Michigan offense following Zavier Simpson’s graduation. He’ll take the reins at Cincinnati instead, with the Bearcats needing an infusion of experience after the graduation of starting guards Jarron and Jaevin Cumberland.
8. Holland Woods, Arizona State
An already talented Arizona State backcourt got even more dangerous when Woods got his waiver. That means the former Portland State standout (averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds last season) joins the likes of Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge and Josh Christopher.
9. Marcus Santos-Silva, Texas Tech
The Red Raiders’ last immediately eligible power forward (T.J. Holyfield) did OK in his lone season in Lubbock. VCU transfer Santos-Silva will give Texas Tech a more physical presence inside, though, to complement coach Chris Beard’s more notable collection of guards.
10. Ty Brewer, East Tennessee State
Brewer’s immediately eligibility after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana (and picking ETSU over multiple high-major programs) was some needed good news. The Buccaneers’ offseason saw them lose their coach and what would have been their top two returning players.
SCOTT RICHEY
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).