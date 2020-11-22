College Basketball Extra | Top 10 undervalued Big Ten players
The preseason All-Big Ten team that really counts (the media version) came out this week, spotlighting the best players in the conference. College basketball writer Scott Richey shines some of that light on 10 of the most undervalued players in the league:
1. Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Geo Baker gets most of the hype in discussions about the Scarlet Knights. It’s not entirely misplaced — he’s a good player — but an argument can be made Harper is better. Harper’s physicality at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds grants him a unique style of play he certainly utilizes.
2. Da’Monte Williams, Illinois
Williams is undervalued even by the Illini fan base, who see him not do much on the offensive end (and loudly complain about it at times) and miss what he does bring. No tougher player exists on the Illinois roster, and Williams’ defensive and hustle contributions are important.
3. Micah Potter, Wisconsin
Potter received a single All-Big Ten vote to teammate Nate Reuvers’ 11 votes in the preseason media poll. Flipping those numbers isn’t an outlandish thought. The positional overlap is strong, but Greg Gard should probably figure out how to play two “centers” at the same time.
4. Darryl Morsell, Maryland
It’s a rebuilding year in College Park, Md., with Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith both gone. That’s where Morsell’s status as a veteran leader could come in handy. He’s not going to be the Terrapins’ leading scorer, but his ability to keep the team together might be more important.
5. CJ Fredrick, Iowa
How Fredrick’s redshirt sophomore season plays out will be interesting. He took on a significant role last season with Jordan Bohannon sidelined following hip surgery. Bohannon is back, but how do you cut minutes of a guy who shot 46 percent from three?
6. Aljami Durham, Indiana
Durham has just quietly been really solid for the Hoosiers throughout his career, showing improvement each successive season. Indiana will need another bump in production this year from Durham, who shot a career-high 38 percent from beyond the arc as a junior.
7. Miller Kopp, Northwestern
Kopp mostly gets overlooked because he plays at Northwestern, and the Wildcats haven’t done a lot of winning — try just 21 games — in his first two seasons. But the Houston native can be a matchup problem at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds playing on the wing.
8. Trevion Williams, Purdue
The per-40 minutes stats tell an interesting story about Williams’ potential. He’s basically been in a 50-50 minutes split with Matt Haarms his entire Purdue career. Now Haarms is gone (off to BYU as a grad transfer), and a larger role could suit Williams — and the Boilermakers — well.
9. Myreon Jones, Penn State
Jones received zero votes in the preseason media All-Big Ten voting, but watch him blossom this season in State College, Pa. The 6-foot-3 guard made a huge sophomore leap in 2019-20, and even more will be on his shoulders in the first post-Lamar Stevens season.
10. Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska
Hear me out on this one. Thorbjarnarson stuck around last season when the majority of the Nebraska roster didn’t in Fred Hoiberg’s first year as coach. It wasn’t a great season for the team, but the Icelandic guard set career highs in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).