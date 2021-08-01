College Basketball Extra | Top 10
Don’t be surprised if a few Big Ten rosters are still tweaked between now and the season, but they’re mostly set. Beat writer Scott Richey starts his player breakdowns with the 10 best guards in the league:
1. Andre Curbelo, Illinois
The expectation — and not just in Champaign — is that Curbelo has a breakout sophomore season after earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman. The crafty point guard is already projected as an early second-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
2. Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Ivey was one of the best players for Team USA last month in the FIBA U19 World Cup, during which he averaged 12.3 points, three rebounds and 2.1 assists and helped the U.S. win gold. The hole in his game — both last season and this summer — was three-point shooting. Room to grow.
3. DeVante’ Jones, Michigan
The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year is now in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jones put up 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season with a 49/37/86 shooting slash. He’s got the physicality to handle the Big Ten, meaning those stats should translate well.
4. Cedric Russell, Ohio State
Ohio State has a Duane Washington Jr.-sized hole in its rotation, and Russell could well fill it. What stands out about the Louisiana transfer, who probably would have been Sun Belt Player of the Year if not for Jones, is he shot 40 percent from three last year.
5. Trent Frazier, Illinois
A combination of freshman year Frazier from an offensive standpoint and All-Defensive Team Frazier from last season could be dangerous. Expect the lefty’s offensive role to grow in a post-Ayo Dosunmu world, and you know he’s gunning for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
6. Alonzo Verge, Nebraska
Two seasons at Arizona State proved one thing — or re-proved it maybe. Verge can get buckets. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in two seasons in the desert and improved as a three-point shooter last year. He’ll fill a similar combo role in Lincoln, Neb.
7. Eli Brooks, Michigan
Steady is probably the best way to describe Brooks’ production the last two seasons with the Wolverines. Efficient is another given his 43/40/91 slash in 2020-21. DeVante’ Jones will take on a fair amount of the backcourt burden, but Brooks’ experience and leadership could be vital.
8. Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Don’t be surprised if year six for Bohannon resembles year two when Luka Garza was just a freshman, and it was Bohannon that was the second option behind Tyler Cook. The super-super senior’s only down year was 2019-20 when he played just 10 games battling a hip injury.
9. Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Three Illini guards in the top 10? Why not? Plummer is new to the Big Ten, of course, but he’s proven he can produce at the high-major level after two seasons at Utah. The idea Illinois could be a much better three-point shooting team is bolstered by the Puerto Rican lefty.
10. Eric Ayala, Maryland
Ayala’s new teammate almost made this list too, but Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell’s consistently below average three-point shooting is a bit of a red flag. Ayala doesn’t set the world on fire from deep, either, but his combination of size and skill makes him tough.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).