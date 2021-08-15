College Basketball Extra | Top 10
While 12 Big Ten teams have combined for 24 total Class of 2022 commits, Scott Richey spotlights his top-10 uncommitted targets that have real Big Ten interest:
1. Dereck Lively II
Westtown School (Pa.)
Lively skyrocketed to the No. 7 spot in the 247Sports Composite this summer, and Duke and Kentucky are involved. But so are Michigan and Penn State. Yes, the Nittany Lions. The long shot of long shots, but his mom did play hoops in Happy Valley and still works there.
2. Dillon Mitchell
Montverde Academy (Fla.)
An erroneous report at the end of July had Mitchell committing to Ohio State. The 6-foot-7 forward is actually still on the market, and Illinois (among others) remains in the mix. Easy to see why.The four-star recruit averaged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a junior.
3. AJ Casey
Whitney Young
It’s basically a Big Ten battle for Casey, who has been the No. 1 player in the state all along. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State are contesting here, but so is powerhouse Gonzaga.
4. Jett Howard
IMG Academy (Fla.)
There’s really only one Big Ten program anybody expects Howard to pick. Older brother Jace is already on the Michigan roster ... because their dad is Wolverines coach Juwan Howard.
5. Aidan Shaw
Link Year Prep (Mo.)
Link Year Prep has basically become the high school home for the MOKAN Elite EYBL program with Shaw and 2023 wing Omaha Biliew transferring in this summer. Shaw is a Kansas native and might be hard to rip from Bill Self, but Iowa and Maryland are also in on the four-star wing.
6. JJ Starling
La Lumiere (Ind.)
The New York native combo guard is now set to star at the northwest Indiana prep school this season, but has Maryland coach Mark Turgeon working hard for his services. Along with Duke and Syracuse, among others.
7. Cam Whitmore
Archbishop Spalding (Md.)
Illinois is after the four-star wing out of the Baltimore area. New assistant coach Chester Frazier — who has already helped land 2022 commits Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps — is the Illini’s lead recruiter on Whitmore.
8. Isaac Traudt
Grand Island (Neb.)
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg would probably be thrilled to keep Traudt home. It’s only a 90-minute drive from Grand Island to Lincoln, after all, and the four-star, top-60 forward would be another big win for the ‘Huskers. Michigan State, UNC and Virginia are trying to play spoiler.
9. Shawn Phillips Jr.
Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.)
The 6-10, 250-pound Phillips fits the bill of Big Ten centers. So the fact the Dayton, Ohio, native has Ohio State and Indiana in the three reportedly out front in his recruitment isn’t a surprise.
10. Jaden Schutt
Yorkville Christian
Schutt made a strong case to be considered the best 2022 prospect in the state — and climb the national rankings — as the Illinois Wolves’ leading scorer during their run to a Under Armour Association title last month. Duke is now involved, but Illinois, Michigan State and Iowa are battling for the 6-4 guard.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).